The Worst Kitchen Countertop Look That's Easy To Fix If You're Willing To

Kitchen counters must balance functionality and aesthetics better than most other home surfaces. From liquid spills and grease to juices that stain, sharp edges, and heavy pots, the work surface around where one cooks is subject to it all. Therefore, choosing from the wide variety of countertop materials that are available isn't simply a matter of going for what looks or matches the interior decor best. It's a matter of understanding how one plans on using the kitchen and whether the countertop material can handle it. Porous natural materials like marble look exquisite as a countertop. However, they can easily get corroded by citrus and other acidic foods or stained from spills. Heat can also dull the shine of natural stone.

A cluttered kitchen can be resolved by simple steps, like creating storage space for small appliances. However, a countertop cannot be put away or hidden. Instead, the stains and scratches that it collects over time need to be dealt with. And in our deep dive into the worst kitchen counters for selling your house, it was found that stained countertops are notorious for putting people off instantly.

Fortunately, there are some simple ways to get that kitchen surface looking clean and well-maintained again. It all starts with understanding the material your countertop is made of, since different types of cleaning solutions and tools are suitable for different materials. Some regular maintenance also goes a long way in keeping that kitchen counter looking good. And, if you ultimately have to change the countertop, it doesn't need to leave an enormous hole in your pocket. Ree Drummond's stainless steel kitchen island shows just how hardy and pocket-friendly some countertops can be without compromising on aesthetic appeal.