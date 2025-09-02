The Worst Kitchen Countertop Look That's Easy To Fix If You're Willing To
Kitchen counters must balance functionality and aesthetics better than most other home surfaces. From liquid spills and grease to juices that stain, sharp edges, and heavy pots, the work surface around where one cooks is subject to it all. Therefore, choosing from the wide variety of countertop materials that are available isn't simply a matter of going for what looks or matches the interior decor best. It's a matter of understanding how one plans on using the kitchen and whether the countertop material can handle it. Porous natural materials like marble look exquisite as a countertop. However, they can easily get corroded by citrus and other acidic foods or stained from spills. Heat can also dull the shine of natural stone.
A cluttered kitchen can be resolved by simple steps, like creating storage space for small appliances. However, a countertop cannot be put away or hidden. Instead, the stains and scratches that it collects over time need to be dealt with. And in our deep dive into the worst kitchen counters for selling your house, it was found that stained countertops are notorious for putting people off instantly.
Fortunately, there are some simple ways to get that kitchen surface looking clean and well-maintained again. It all starts with understanding the material your countertop is made of, since different types of cleaning solutions and tools are suitable for different materials. Some regular maintenance also goes a long way in keeping that kitchen counter looking good. And, if you ultimately have to change the countertop, it doesn't need to leave an enormous hole in your pocket. Ree Drummond's stainless steel kitchen island shows just how hardy and pocket-friendly some countertops can be without compromising on aesthetic appeal.
Stained and scratched countertops are often easy enough to fix
If your countertop is stained and hasn't been cleaned in a while, or it seems to just not get clean despite your trying, first ensure you're using the right cleaning supplies on it. Porous natural materials like marble and granite, while physically hardy, can absorb substances that stain. In fact, these stones can even get stained by cleaning liquids that contain citrus extracts, since citrus is acidic. Bleach and vinegar are also unsuitable.
Interestingly, one of the most versatile counter cleaners you can find is dish soap. Since it is formulated to clean food stains and can be diluted with water for delicate surfaces, it is a great cleaning agent to use on marble and granite. If the stain is relatively recent, a mixture of baking soda and water also works. Materials like stainless steel, wood, quartz, laminate, and even cement are all popular kitchen counter materials. There are specialized cleaning liquids available for some of these materials, which can help get those pesky stains out without damaging the surface.
Disfigurations that are deeper than stains, like scratches and dulling, can also sometimes be fixed without the need for a professional. Again, a paste made with baking soda and water can be rubbed into light scratches to fix them. If the scratches are deeper, try using fine-grit sandpaper to lightly buff them, and restore the surface with a protective layer like the Hope's countertop cleaner and polish. Be careful not to use too rough a sandpaper when attempting to buff the counter, and it's best to start with a gentle cleaner and a microfiber cloth first. Additionally, avoid using abrasive materials like steel wool to clean kitchen counters.
Easy tips for maintaining and replacing kitchen countertops
How much maintenance goes into a countertop ultimately depends on the material. Porous materials need a layer of sealant to protect them, so if you use marble, granite, or soapstone countertops, be sure to regularly reseal their surface. If you see a light scratch on your countertop, chances are it has merely nicked the sealing material and can be easily buffed out and resealed. However, leave the scratch exposed, and you risk the stone underneath getting stained, which is more difficult to clean. A wooden countertop may need to be seasoned regularly to ensure it doesn't absorb any stains. And speaking of absorbing stains, one of the best ways to avoid them is to simply avoid giving liquids the time to seep into and stain the counter. Cleaning stains quickly instead of letting them sit on the counter and absorb into it can go a long way in keeping your countertops looking pristine.
Finally, some materials actually start to look better with some use, as it gives them character. If you have a cement or stainless steel kitchen counter, the dents or light scratches it gets over time can actually give the surface a textured appearance. Laminate and tile users can also breathe easy about potential damage to their surfaces, as both these materials are relatively easy to replace. Tiles are a particularly great option for low-maintenance, pocket-friendly kitchen surfaces, and Joanna Gaines' backsplash tip for kitchen updates, which involves using tiles, also works quite well for kitchen countertops.