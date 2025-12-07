The Clever Kitchen Renovation Tip That Goes Easier On Your Wallet

In 2025, the average kitchen renovation costs upwards of $70,000 (according to House Beautiful). While there are plenty of reasons a kitchen renovation can make sense — including creating a more functional living space and adding to the value of your home — it can seriously put stress on your wallet. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways you can reduce the cost of a kitchen renovation, including keeping your kitchen's original layout as you work through appliance, cabinet, backsplash, and flooring updates.

Updating your kitchen doesn't necessarily mean you need to bring in a demolition team and start from scratch. Unless your kitchen's setup seriously hinders your cooking style, you'll likely be able to beautify your space and improve functionality without having to completely tear out walls and rearrange appliances. When you keep your major appliances in the same place, you won't just save on the cost of tearing down and building new walls. You'll also get to use the same plumbing and electrical sources, which can seriously help you cut down on overall renovation costs. This means you'll be able to up the amount of do-it-yourself projects, allowing you to spend more money on high-quality materials than on contractors.

Another bonus of keeping your layout: You won't render your kitchen useless during the renovation process. You can complete a bit of the update at a time, only unplugging and removing major appliances when new ones are delivered.