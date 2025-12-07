You Can (And Should Be) Rotisserie-Cooking Steak

There are a ton of opinions out there on the best way to cook a steak. Even the most meticulous meat masters have people disagreeing with them. Sous vide, for example, routinely gives you a perfectly even cook throughout, but the time it takes to actually cook the steak has some folks opting out of giving it a try. Pan-searing a steak takes just a few minutes if you do it right, but it can get tricky without the help of a meat thermometer. Out of all the techniques chefs, master grillers, and home cooks argue about, however, there's one that is criminally underappreciated — and it may be one of the very best.

The next time you break some steaks out of the freezer, give rotisserie grilling a try. Because the steak is periodically turning on each of its sides, the method gives the meat a more even cook both inside and out. As the fat renders, it bastes the meat, amping up the beefiness of your steak. The dry heat from the open flame also helps the steak develop a better crust. Many of the best Brazilian steakhouses in the U.S. use this technique, particularly with the picanha cut. In fact, rotisserie grilling — traditionally called churrasco in Brazil — is widely considered the best technique for this steak. All it takes is one look at the characteristics of picanha steak to see why: Its signature thick fat cap provides plenty of basting material as the meat turns over your grill. You can, however, also get pretty good results with other cuts.