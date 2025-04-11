What The Color Of Your Steak Fat Really Means

Fat is central to the steak discourse. It provides flavor, succulence, and moisture, and it influences the meat's texture when it's cooked. The highly desirable intramuscular specks of fat will sell any steak savant on a cut, and even the United States Department of Agriculture uses this marbling as a quality indicator — beef is designated USDA Prime, the highest grade, only when it has abundant marbling. Although marbling does impact your steak, it isn't all created equal. Some comes in large, haphazard spots, and other marbling is fine and delicate (like the kind in wagyu beef). Some fat will be a bright white, while other fat will have a yellow hue. The distribution of marbling gives you a hint as to quality — but the color of fat, both intra and intermuscular, has a different story to tell.

Simply put, the color of steak fat indicates what the cow ate throughout its life. Cattle, alongside other animals like sheep and even giraffes, are ruminants, which means that they are herbivores who chew cud from their first stomach compartment (or rumen). A ruminant has to eat plants like hay or grass, and cows typically fall under a couple of sustenance categories, mainly grain-fed or grass-fed. It may not sound like that big of a difference for those of us with a far more varied diet, but grains and grasses influence a number of qualities in an animal — and the color of fat is one of them. Fat from grain-fed cows will be white, and fat from grass-fed will have a yellow tint.