The 9 Best Matcha Brands For Beginners

Matcha might seem like a recent, rising trend in some regions, but in reality, it has a long, storied, and important history and is much more complex than a simple tea. This is part of what can make buying matcha for the first time a fairly overwhelming process, but with the help of an expert, it can also be advantageous.

One of the best things you can do, says Alex Robateau, tea education manager at Matchaful, is go into a physical store and have a nose around — literally. "If your local tea shop allows you to smell the tea, the powder should have a sweet, milky smell to it, with a hint of fresh hay," says Robateau. "A low-grade matcha powder will smell dry and grassy, oftentimes with a peppery note to it."

Another option, says Robateau, is to ask them to prepare the tea for you in-store, so you can understand both how to make matcha at home and how it should taste. "If it's prepared hot and served in a paper cup, sip it with the lid off, which allows you to enjoy the aroma and flavor at the same time," he says. Ideally, Robateau advises the flavor should be naturally sweet and creamy, with low astringency.