5 Mistakes To Avoid When Making A Matcha Latte

At its best, a matcha latte is effortlessly bright, silky, and luxurious. With its complex notes of nuttiness and green color, this is the matcha drink of dreams. Unfortunately, until you've mastered the subtle art of making this brew, it's bound to come out a little different on the first few tries. Whether you're struggling with a cup that's too clumpy, watery, or bitter, crafting a lackluster matcha latte is easy to do. Just like anything, perfecting the art of matcha-making takes time.

Instead of getting frustrated with the process, try to enjoy the journey of experimenting with different ingredients, tools, techniques, and temperatures. With a little self-confidence and belief, you'll achieve the ideal beautiful green cup in no time. In fact, we're here to give you a push in the right direction with a few helpful tips. To avoid a lackluster cup of this vibrant gift, here are five mistakes to avoid when making a matcha latte.