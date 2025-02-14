Why Fresh Fish Shouldn't Smell Fishy

There's a reason for the lack of fish-scented candles. Creatures of the sea are not necessarily known for smelling like roses. If anything, their scent might be pretty comparable to something dead (obviously). Still, not all types of fish should smell like this. For example, here's why your fresh fish should never smell "fishy."

Generally speaking, fish only begin to take on those unsavory "fishy" smells over time, as the fats and oils within its flesh become exposed to oxygen and heat. This causes a chemical reaction within, allowing the hidden smells of rot and decay to rise to the surface. This happens with old fish, such as last night's leftover salmon — not with freshly cooked catches, since ingredients like lemon and oil delay oxidation. If your "fresh" fish has a bad odor, it's not as fresh as you think. So, if you do get a whiff of something ugly from a fresh catch, it should hit the bin. It may have once been fresh, but could have been sitting on a shelf for days. Simply put, it's probably time to try out a more reputable fishmonger.

Instead of rot, fresh fish should smell mildly salty and sweet, like a fresh whiff of ocean water ... Or like nothing at all. That sounds like a much more appetizing option for dinner, doesn't it?