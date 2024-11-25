How To Store Fresh Fish In The Fridge

For lovers of seafood, there's no greater delight than purchasing fresh fish. Whether it's already fileted or you're getting ready to eat a whole fish like a true food connoisseur, you'll just need to figure out storage until cooking time finally arrives. Unfortunately, fish is delicate, so it'll need a bit more special treatment than simply stowing away in the fridge.

Even at a typical refrigerator temperature just under 40 degrees Fahrenheit, your marine purchase will start to degrade after a day. Yet, at the same time, you won't want to throw that fresh catch into the freezer. So, for the ideal storage temperature, combine the best of both worlds by keeping the seafood on ice in the fridge. Such a storage technique will maintain the fish at nearly exactly 32 degrees Fahrenheit, extending its freshness to a few days without diminishing its quality.

For both food safety and smell, it's critical to get the fish as clean as possible, though. So, whenever you get home from shopping for seafood, clean your purchase as needed and pat it dry so any lingering moisture doesn't speed up spoilage. Then, using the following tips, layer the whole fish or fillets over ice in single layers, keeping them cool and fresh for longer.