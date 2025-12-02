Why You Should Consider Picking Your Whiskey According To The Season
Whiskey might at first seem exclusively like a cold-weather drink. It can be a considerably substantial spirit, both in alcohol content and flavor, and its frequently oaky, caramel, and spice notes often seem in perfect harmony with the fall and winter seasons. But there are so many different kinds of whiskey, and terms to describe them, that you could easily find a terrific match for any day on the calendar. Of course, it helps to know which ones to pick for those spring and summertime occasions, too. So, Chowhound uncorked some answers with the help of Chris Blatner, executive bourbon steward and founder of Urban Bourbonist, LLC.
Your taste for certain foods and drinks can change with the seasons, Blatner says, and this will be even more pronounced when sipping them neat. "A big, oaky cask-strength pour feels perfect in winter, but come summer, you might crave something lighter, brighter, or even in cocktail form," he notes. So, those warm, soothing hot toddies that you're sipping in December might not shine as bright as a mint julep's silver cup come July.
Further pairing your seasonal sips with timely bites
One way to think seasonally? "Treat whiskey like food; it tastes better when it fits the moment," Chris Blatner advises. You can also give the amber liquid the same gravitas that many people do when they're pairing dry white wine by carefully considering its qualities. "Smoky and bold whiskies pair naturally with cold weather and hearty dishes like barbecue, stews, and roasted meats," he says, adding that "Spicy or fruity styles shine with lighter summer foods and outdoor energy. Think of it like matching intensity with intensity."
Brenne single malt French whisky (which you'll notice is missing whiskey's letter e, due to its provenance) boasts not only the fairly common fruit bouquet, but also "patisserie aromas" for that brighter side that Blatner describes. Those lilting elements make it tops in something like a highball with ice, seltzer, and a dash of bitters. It's also fresh enough to pair with your summery seafood plates and picnic dishes. The exreme flip side is going to be anything double oaked, which is as literal as it sounds. Something like Woodford Reserve double oaked ages in two separate barrels to soak up a double dose of woody character that pairs better in an old fashioned with your heartier, wintery dishes.