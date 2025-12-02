Why You Should Consider Picking Your Whiskey According To The Season

Whiskey might at first seem exclusively like a cold-weather drink. It can be a considerably substantial spirit, both in alcohol content and flavor, and its frequently oaky, caramel, and spice notes often seem in perfect harmony with the fall and winter seasons. But there are so many different kinds of whiskey, and terms to describe them, that you could easily find a terrific match for any day on the calendar. Of course, it helps to know which ones to pick for those spring and summertime occasions, too. So, Chowhound uncorked some answers with the help of Chris Blatner, executive bourbon steward and founder of Urban Bourbonist, LLC.

Your taste for certain foods and drinks can change with the seasons, Blatner says, and this will be even more pronounced when sipping them neat. "A big, oaky cask-strength pour feels perfect in winter, but come summer, you might crave something lighter, brighter, or even in cocktail form," he notes. So, those warm, soothing hot toddies that you're sipping in December might not shine as bright as a mint julep's silver cup come July.