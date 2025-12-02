7 Essential Tips You Need When Cooking With Bourbon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Distilling bourbon down to the modern Old-Fashioned (President Harry S. Truman's beloved tipple) is an injustice. Bar connoisseurs might know their way around a cocktail shaker, but when it comes to the Kentucky spirit, the kitchen is truly an excellent venue to explore its potential. Just ask a chef to tell you about the perks. "Bourbon brings instant character to a dish — you get caramel, vanilla, oak and a little heat," explains Mike Lopez, who serves Elm Street Cask & Kitchen and Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Dallas as their executive chef and food & beverage director. "It's a great way for home cooks to add depth without much work."

This comes as no surprise if you're already acquainted with bourbon's creation. To qualify as such, bottles must undergo a two-year aging process (in charred white oak barrels), and per industry practice, they must feature corn as the dominant grain. As a result, your whiskey imparts a multitude of fiery, sweet notes that pair beautifully with charcuterie boards or define the Boulevardier.

Preparing a meal with it can be a rewarding experience. Still, we think it's safe to safe incorporating whiskey as an ingredient doesn't always come intuitively. Chowhound craved answers to the most common of inquiries, and professional chefs from celebrated establishments were happy to respond. While there was plenty of good advice to go around, these seven tips are the most essential.