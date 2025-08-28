The Old School Steak Order That Brings A Wow Factor To Dinner
A night out at a fancy steakhouse is just as much about the atmosphere as it is the food. While the ingredients themselves are not typically complicated, a memorable steakhouse experience taps into a bit of dinner theater, with sophisticated service, luxurious ingredients, and eye-popping wine lists. If you really want to turn up the volume on the presentation, however, try ordering Steak Diane. This old school classic is having a bit of a resurgence in steakhouse culture, so we reached out to Sebastian Matheja, executive chef at Ox & Ocean in Oxnard, California, for a few pointers on what makes this retro dish so special.
If you haven't had Steak Diane — or even heard of it — don't feel like you're out of the loop. This style of steak, which may get its name from a brutal hunting goddess, peaked in popularity many decades ago, said Matheja, in a time when tableside presentations were more common. "Chefs would sear the steak and flambé the sauce right in front of diners, giving it a 'wow factor' and making it a memorable dining experience, adding a sense of luxury and excitement to diners from the early 40s to the late 80s," he said.
Unlike ordering an expensive aged steak with tons of sides, which comes out on a plate fully formed, Steak Diane puts on a show. "Primarily it's the sauce and tableside preparation that makes it a special dish," said Matheja.
Steak Diane is all about the sauce
Steak Diane is more of an old school dish because it all hinges on the sauce rather than the meat itself. It's made using thin cuts of beef, either from the tenderloin or filet mignon (which aren't exactly the same thing) or the sirloin. The steak is cooked quickly before making a pan sauce with beef stock, butter, and cognac or brandy. Typically the dish is flambéed at the table while the waiter puts together the sauce right before serving. "It stands out because it's not just about the steak but also the flavor of the sauce," said chef Sebastian Matheja.
Steak Diane was once a favorite of Frank Sinatra, but you won't find it in every steakhouse these days, because Matheja says that it can seem overly heavy to contemporary palates compared to more modern dishes that are clean and simple. There's still a small demand, however, for a throwback experience. "The dish has seen a sort of retro revival in select restaurants, usually those focusing on classic/vintage American and European cuisine," he said. "The tableside flambéing can also add an element of visual spectacle that attracts younger diners or those looking for unique culinary experiences to share on social media." So if you're looking for something to blow up your Instagram feed — that tastes great too — Steak Diane is an old school fave that doesn't disappoint.