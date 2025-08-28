The Old School Steak Order That Brings A Wow Factor To Dinner

A night out at a fancy steakhouse is just as much about the atmosphere as it is the food. While the ingredients themselves are not typically complicated, a memorable steakhouse experience taps into a bit of dinner theater, with sophisticated service, luxurious ingredients, and eye-popping wine lists. If you really want to turn up the volume on the presentation, however, try ordering Steak Diane. This old school classic is having a bit of a resurgence in steakhouse culture, so we reached out to Sebastian Matheja, executive chef at Ox & Ocean in Oxnard, California, for a few pointers on what makes this retro dish so special.

If you haven't had Steak Diane — or even heard of it — don't feel like you're out of the loop. This style of steak, which may get its name from a brutal hunting goddess, peaked in popularity many decades ago, said Matheja, in a time when tableside presentations were more common. "Chefs would sear the steak and flambé the sauce right in front of diners, giving it a 'wow factor' and making it a memorable dining experience, adding a sense of luxury and excitement to diners from the early 40s to the late 80s," he said.

Unlike ordering an expensive aged steak with tons of sides, which comes out on a plate fully formed, Steak Diane puts on a show. "Primarily it's the sauce and tableside preparation that makes it a special dish," said Matheja.