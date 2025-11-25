Why President Truman's Old Fashioned Would Put Modern Cocktails To Shame

If you have a favorite cocktail, chances are you have a preferred way to make it, whether it's a specific brand of spirit, the ratios, or even the kind of garnish. U.S. President Harry S.Truman was a stickler for how he preferred his old fashioned cocktail, which the White House staff quickly discovered when he and First Lady Bess Truman moved into the Executive Mansion in April 1945. On the first evening before dinner, Mrs. Truman asked for two old fashioneds, she and the new president's favorite cocktail.

Alonzo Fields, the long-serving White House chief butler who was an experienced and exceptional bartender, made the cocktail in his usual way: bourbon, a little sugar, bitters, and orange slices in chilled glasses. The Trumans drank them, but after dinner, complained to the Chief Usher J.B. West that the drinks were too sweet. The next night, Fields tried again, but this time the complaint was that it tasted like fruit punch. At his wits end, Fields dropped some ice into the glasses and poured the bourbon on top, which he then served to the Trumans. "Now that's an old-fashion," Mrs. Truman said, according to historian David McCullough, who recalled the incident during a 1986 Ford Hall Forum lecture. Apparently, Mr. Truman concurred.