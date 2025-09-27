Why It's Crucial To Understand How To Read A Bourbon's Mash Bill When Cooking With The Spirit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're new to bourbon or you're an experienced enthusiast, you may find the spirit's culinary versatility truly astounding. Use it in your next marinade or even lend some depth to your next banana bread — there seems to be no bounds to using bourbon in the kitchen. However, just as you want to choose the right bourbon for drinking, so too should you pick the proper bourbon for cooking. But do you really need to go into the nitty gritty of understanding a bourbon's mash bill? Our expert in Southern cooking kindly asks that you do.

Hannah Taylor, author of "Measure with Your Heart," knows the wonders of cooking with bourbon better than anyone. When asked if a bourbon's mash bill matters that much when used for cooking, she responds with an enthusiastic yes before relating an exclusive and enlightening analogy: "A bourbon's mash bill is like its personality: Some lean sweet with more corn, others are spicy from the rye, and a few carry that soft, bready note from wheat. When you're cooking, say, stirring bourbon into a pan sauce or whisking it into a glaze, that personality shows up in the background. A high-rye bourbon might give your sauce a little kick, while a wheated bourbon will melt in softer and sweeter." The personality of your dish matters; therefore, so does a bourbon's mash bill.