The State That Produces The Most Pecans Is Famous For A Totally Different Crop

If you had to guess the U.S. state that produces the most pecans, which is most likely to come to mind? Texas? Perhaps Georgia? Maybe even Oklahoma? While all are good guesses, and some have held the label as the state that produces the most pecans in the U.S. at one point in time, as of 2024, the baton has been passed over to the sunny state of New Mexico.

This is according to the United States Department of Agriculture's 2024 report on pecan production, which found that New Mexico had the highest utilized production of in-shell pecans coming in at a whopping 100 million pounds. Georgia follows at 88.3 million pounds. Interestingly, New Mexico is known for a completely different crop that likely doesn't have much to do with trail mixes and autumnal baked goods: Hatch chiles. In fact, New Mexico is the only state where farmers can grow Hatch chiles because the name encompasses a range of chile peppers grown along the state's Hatch Valley.

So how did New Mexico take over as the current leader in pecan production in the United States? Pecan trees are believed to have set their roots in New Mexico during the dawn of the 20th century. At the time, Fabian Garcia, director of the New Mexico Agricultural Experiment Station, planted some of the state's first pecan trees in the Mesilla Valley. To this date, the region remains a hub for pecan production that is responsible for New Mexico's status as a leading producer of this beloved tree nut.