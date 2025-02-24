How Long To Oven-Roast Pecans For Toasty Perfection
Toasted or roasted nuts have a sort of secret power, enhancing anything from brownies to green beans. That little bit of time in a frying pan or baking sheet transforms slightly bitter top notes found in raw nuts into complex, toasty goodness. But not all nuts are created equal: Shapes, sizes, oil contents, and other factors come into play. For example, there's an extra step needed when baking hazelnuts, thanks to the outer skin. Pecans are another finicky nut, and learning just the right length of time to roast them for an apple pecan salad or Ree Drummond's perfect pecan pie will provide perfect results.
One challenge when roasting pecans is their high oil content. Pecans have more total fat than walnuts, for example, and contain high amounts of unsaturated fats. Those characteristics make roasting particularly tricky, requiring low temperatures and a watchful eye. You may end up shaving a couple of minutes off any recipe when using pecans in place of nuts with less fat. In general, under a quarter of an hour in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven, closely watched, will get you the nutty, oven-roasted goodness you seek.
There are a couple of other ways to roast pecans, including pan-frying, which is quick (about five minutes), though burning is a risk. Microwaving, meanwhile, is the fastest — and also the easiest to control.
Roasting pecans the right way
Toasting pecans in a dry pan on the stovetop is pretty straightforward. It's also the easiest path to burning or uneven cooking. Controlling direct heat can be challenging, especially while doing other prep tasks. The key is frequent stirring or shaking to avoid burning, then removing the nuts from the heat just before they're done (about five minutes).
Roasting pecans in the oven offers a bit more control. The main downside is the added time needed to preheat the oven. Just as when toasting walnuts like a pro, pecans are laid out in a single layer and baked for eight to 12 minutes. This method works best with whole or halved pecans, and you want a medium-to-low temperature to avoid burning.
Meanwhile, microwaving might be the best-kept secret for roasting perfect nuts, including pecans. The big advantages are speed, control, and consistency. Coat the nuts with oil and zap in one-minute increments for three to five minutes. You should achieve a nice color, though not as brown as in the oven.
When making candied or glazed pecans, the cook times are about the same for the stovetop and oven. Microwaving takes a little longer, thanks to the added moisture of the glaze. Adding oil to the mix for seasoned pecans may shorten cooking time a little bit, but not much. In general, you don't need to add oil to pecans, unless you're making a savory snack.