How Long To Oven-Roast Pecans For Toasty Perfection

Toasted or roasted nuts have a sort of secret power, enhancing anything from brownies to green beans. That little bit of time in a frying pan or baking sheet transforms slightly bitter top notes found in raw nuts into complex, toasty goodness. But not all nuts are created equal: Shapes, sizes, oil contents, and other factors come into play. For example, there's an extra step needed when baking hazelnuts, thanks to the outer skin. Pecans are another finicky nut, and learning just the right length of time to roast them for an apple pecan salad or Ree Drummond's perfect pecan pie will provide perfect results.

One challenge when roasting pecans is their high oil content. Pecans have more total fat than walnuts, for example, and contain high amounts of unsaturated fats. Those characteristics make roasting particularly tricky, requiring low temperatures and a watchful eye. You may end up shaving a couple of minutes off any recipe when using pecans in place of nuts with less fat. In general, under a quarter of an hour in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven, closely watched, will get you the nutty, oven-roasted goodness you seek.

There are a couple of other ways to roast pecans, including pan-frying, which is quick (about five minutes), though burning is a risk. Microwaving, meanwhile, is the fastest — and also the easiest to control.