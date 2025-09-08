Don't Limit Your Homemade Juicy Lucy Burgers To Just Beef

The Juicy Lucy may be one of the most fun burger concepts to come from the American kitchen. Instead of placing cheese on top of the patty, you put it inside the meat. When you take a bite, the cheese oozes out in a molten, gooey surprise. Whether it's a regular, or an ultra cheesy Juicy Lucy, you're always going to get a deliciously messy treat.

However, the iconic, Minnesota-born Juicy Lucy is more of a technique than a recipe. Once you understand that, you can create countless variations. Substituting turkey or chicken for beef can take the Juicy Lucy to a lighter spot, while still being delicious. The light meats also take seasoning beautifully, so you can mess around with herbs and spices or even tangy add-ins. Think turkey with sharp cheddar plus some smoked paprika dust sprinkled on top, or chicken with mozzarella and basil stuffed inside the patty.

The cheese does more than provide a nice surprise; it creates a seal for the moisture. Lean meats like turkey and chicken are well-known for drying out, but with melted cheese in the center of these patties, you'll have moisture in every bite, hence the name of the burger. And of course, by switching up the protein, the Juicy Lucy becomes a more versatile option for guests.