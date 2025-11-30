8 Biggest Scandals To Ever Go Down At Aldi

One of the better-known scandals to affect Aldi occurred in the U.K. In 2013, several European grocery companies had to pull ready-to-eat meals off the shelves when investigators found that a supplier had used horse meat instead of beef. This followed a previous discovery of horse meat in burgers in the U.K. and Ireland. Initially, the markets blamed Comigel, a French supplier who was supposed to use 100% beef, but Comigel claimed it was a victim of a devious supplier. Aldi's reaction was swift and angry, and it also promised to test the meat for phenylbutazone, a veterinary medicine.

The problem with horse meat isn't the meat itself. In fact, it's commonly eaten in some countries. The problem is that horses are often treated with veterinary drugs that aren't deemed safe for human consumption, and those drugs leave residue in the meat that humans would eat. Additional concerns include unsanitary handling of the product itself, since it wasn't slated for human consumption.

Unfortunately, the internet won't let this scandal die. Reports of more horse meat have surfaced online occasionally — they did so in 2023 — but they're based on the 2013 incident. There have been other horse meat scandals, including in the U.S. in 1981, when it was revealed that an Australian supplier was exporting horse meat and kangaroo meat instead of beef. That means a new report of horse meat somewhere could be true, but you always want to research it first before believing social media rumors.