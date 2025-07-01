The 10 Biggest Costco Scandals Of All Time

Costco came under fire in 2015 when a California woman sued the warehouse club for its shrimps' connection to slave labor. Costco sourced farmed prawns in Thailand that were raised on a diet of low-grade fish, which the lawsuit alleged was harvested with slave labor. Under California state laws, the lawsuit claimed that Costco had a duty to be transparent about the human rights violations in its supply chain.

The lawsuit was dismissed in 2016 when it was revealed that the woman who brought the suit against Costco didn't actually purchase any of the shrimp impacted by forced, unpaid labor. After all, the warehouse club has data on all of its members. A new plaintiff was brought on and the lawsuit continued, but it was dismissed again in 2017. This time, a federal judge decided the plaintiffs weren't able to prove that it was Costco's responsibility to acknowledge the slave labor in its supply chain on the shrimps' packaging.

Though Costco came out on top, research from a group of non-governmental organizations in 2024 found that Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Indian shrimp farms were exploiting workers in order to meet the demands of international supermarket chains, including Costco.