9 Major Food Safety Issues From The '80s That Everyone Just Ignored

The 80s were a wild time. It was the era of Walkmans, Cabbage Patch Kids, and allowing your children to run around unsupervised until the street lights came on. Neon clothes, leg warmers, MTV, and Nintendo. It was also a time of super interesting food trends that we no longer see, such as McDonald's pizza and Taco Bell burgers. Beyond the questionable taste in trends, some appeared to be playing fast and loose with safety in the food industry. This was the decade when some of the first E. coli outbreaks occurred at restaurants. There was also the unregulated shellfish industry, the insane growth of artificial trans fat in everything, and many other issues that the public simply ignored. I mean, why would you care about the negative effects of beef tallow when it produces delightfully crunchy fries?

Fortunately, we finally saw the light as time passed. While most people ignored the many food issues in the 80s, some were starting to sound the alarm. Government agencies, like the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), began putting together studies and guidelines. It was in 1980 that we got the first "Nutrition and Your Health: Dietary Guidelines for Americans," which focused on adding variety to our diets while limiting things like sugar, fat, saturated fat, cholesterol, and sodium. With that in mind, let's take a jaunt down memory lane and look at some pretty serious food safety issues from the 80s that people ignored.