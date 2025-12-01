The Holiday Baking Staple Aldi Sells For Just $1.25
There's arguably no category of food more important to the fall and winter holidays than pie. Between pumpkin, apple, and pecan, plus any other beloved family pie traditions, 'tis the season for baking scrumptious, round, shareable desserts. But baking a pie from scratch is not for the weak. Nailing the perfect pie crust takes some trial and error, and there's nothing worse than spending all day baking only to end up with a sad, disappointing result. When in doubt, there's no shame in picking up a premade pie crust from the grocery store instead. After all, as long as you make the filling, it basically still counts as homemade.
Another benefit of store-bought pie crust is its price point, which is typically lower than the cost of buying all the crust-making ingredients individually. Loyal Aldi customers can even get a classic graham cracker pie crust from the international retailer's in-store brand Baker's Corner for only $1.25. That's on par with Amazon Grocery's super cheap pie crust — plus, this one comes with the added convenience of being able to pick it up in person at the grocery store, perfect for anyone doing a last-minute holiday shop. Better still, it's shelf-stable, meaning you won't have to use up any valuable fridge space for storage.
Turning a great deal into a great meal
At just over $1, it's safe to say that the Baker's Corner Graham Cracker Pie Crust from Aldi is a spectacular deal. But that's not the only quality that makes it worth buying. Unlike some other premade pie crusts — we're looking at you, Jus-Rol — it doesn't have any frustrating textural issues or unpleasant artificial flavor. It tastes like pure, toasty graham cracker, and has the structural integrity to support any moist filling.
Don't let the cheap price or the store-bought stigma keep you from making the most out of a premade pie crust. Graham cracker crusts in particular are great for custard pies, cheesecakes, and fillings with a high water content, like pumpkin. Unlike flaky or shortcrust pastry pie crusts, the graham cracker version tastes even better when it gets a little soggy, making it the ideal filling delivery system during the hectic holiday season. This way, you don't have to spend the time crumbling graham crackers or cleaning up the inevitable mess, though you could sprinkle some real graham cracker on top of your finished pie for a homemade touch.