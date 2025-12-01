The Holiday Baking Staple Aldi Sells For Just $1.25

There's arguably no category of food more important to the fall and winter holidays than pie. Between pumpkin, apple, and pecan, plus any other beloved family pie traditions, 'tis the season for baking scrumptious, round, shareable desserts. But baking a pie from scratch is not for the weak. Nailing the perfect pie crust takes some trial and error, and there's nothing worse than spending all day baking only to end up with a sad, disappointing result. When in doubt, there's no shame in picking up a premade pie crust from the grocery store instead. After all, as long as you make the filling, it basically still counts as homemade.

Another benefit of store-bought pie crust is its price point, which is typically lower than the cost of buying all the crust-making ingredients individually. Loyal Aldi customers can even get a classic graham cracker pie crust from the international retailer's in-store brand Baker's Corner for only $1.25. That's on par with Amazon Grocery's super cheap pie crust — plus, this one comes with the added convenience of being able to pick it up in person at the grocery store, perfect for anyone doing a last-minute holiday shop. Better still, it's shelf-stable, meaning you won't have to use up any valuable fridge space for storage.