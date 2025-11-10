We Found The Absolute Cheapest Store-Bought Pie Crust Out There
There's nothing like a pie crust to really punctuate wherever your baking project falls on the scratch-made spectrum. Whether you've dusted off your grandmother's weathered recipe card or conjured a more modern convenience, you're still going to end up with a tasty pastry at the end of the day. But in terms of broad availability, adherence to basic dough expectations, and actual dollar amounts, Amazon Grocery's pie crusts, which hover around $2 a pair, are the most affordable we've found.
Now, your local supermarket or grocery store might, even at this moment, have some totally bananas deal on a similar pick. Go ahead and buy it. Under most other circumstances, these Amazon sheets just can't be beat. Their expected ingredients — flour, lard, water, and salt — are most likely what you'd use if you were mixing and rolling the things yourself. And, while your mileage may vary, $2 might also be a little less than you'd spend on the fat alone.
Spend less for pie success using Amazon Grocery's crusts at home
There are plenty of preparations that require culinary investments for optimal success. For example, fancy chocolate takes hot cocoa to new heights, and steaks such as filet mignon or chateaubriand sure do taste more luxe than your bargain cuts. The "price equals quality" sentiment surely invites detractors, but a pie typically has enough other elements in concert that its crust needn't be the dessert's pièce de résistance. Plus, you can always zhuzh it up with a swipe of butter or a few shakes of sugar.
Anyone who has ever handled a dainty circle of dough will tell you how vexing the stuff can be, regardless of its provenance. Amazon Grocery's offering is no exception. You'll want to work slowly and steadily to arrange it into your pie tins, gently pressing any errant tears back together should they surface. It's unlikely anyone will mind once it's sliced and served warm in a beautiful homemade pie.