We Found The Absolute Cheapest Store-Bought Pie Crust Out There

There's nothing like a pie crust to really punctuate wherever your baking project falls on the scratch-made spectrum. Whether you've dusted off your grandmother's weathered recipe card or conjured a more modern convenience, you're still going to end up with a tasty pastry at the end of the day. But in terms of broad availability, adherence to basic dough expectations, and actual dollar amounts, Amazon Grocery's pie crusts, which hover around $2 a pair, are the most affordable we've found.

Now, your local supermarket or grocery store might, even at this moment, have some totally bananas deal on a similar pick. Go ahead and buy it. Under most other circumstances, these Amazon sheets just can't be beat. Their expected ingredients — flour, lard, water, and salt — are most likely what you'd use if you were mixing and rolling the things yourself. And, while your mileage may vary, $2 might also be a little less than you'd spend on the fat alone.