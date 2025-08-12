The Worst Store-Bought Pie Crust You Should Avoid At All Costs

Baking a pie at home can be fairly simple, especially when premade pie crust exists. However, not all store-bought pie crusts are as good as homemade, and there is definitely one you should not be adding to your cart. Chowhound took the time to try and rank six premade pie crusts from worst to best, and Jus-Rol landed at the bottom of our list for many reasons. For starters, this pie crust is exactly what the name states: a pie crust that you have to roll out yourself. It was messy, breaking apart, and lacking in flavor. A premade pie crust is supposed to make your life easier, but this one made it all the more difficult.

Premade pie crusts can already be hit or miss, and many people have debated if they're actually worth it or not. Some foodies claim homemade pie crust is the only way to expect a good pie, whereas others say the store-bought ones are pretty good for less effort. The Jus-Rol pie crust is free of lard and meant to mimic a traditional flaky pie crust, but unfortunately, the flakiness was a major disadvantage.