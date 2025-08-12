The Worst Store-Bought Pie Crust You Should Avoid At All Costs
Baking a pie at home can be fairly simple, especially when premade pie crust exists. However, not all store-bought pie crusts are as good as homemade, and there is definitely one you should not be adding to your cart. Chowhound took the time to try and rank six premade pie crusts from worst to best, and Jus-Rol landed at the bottom of our list for many reasons. For starters, this pie crust is exactly what the name states: a pie crust that you have to roll out yourself. It was messy, breaking apart, and lacking in flavor. A premade pie crust is supposed to make your life easier, but this one made it all the more difficult.
Premade pie crusts can already be hit or miss, and many people have debated if they're actually worth it or not. Some foodies claim homemade pie crust is the only way to expect a good pie, whereas others say the store-bought ones are pretty good for less effort. The Jus-Rol pie crust is free of lard and meant to mimic a traditional flaky pie crust, but unfortunately, the flakiness was a major disadvantage.
How did the Jus-Rol pie crust compare to others?
While the Jus-Rol pie crust may have been disappointing, this doesn't mean that all pie crusts we tried were bad. Marie Callender's pie crust was the best out of the entire bunch, with a delicious buttery flavor and a crust that didn't break apart. Most of the pie crusts that we had to roll out ourselves weren't our favorites, aside from a Pillsbury one. The point of a premade pie crust is to avoid any mistakes that usually occur with a homemade crust, but some turned out even worse than if we'd whipped it up ourselves from scratch.
There's nothing wrong with using a premade pie crust, as it's an easy hack to avoid a mess in your kitchen. There are ways you can make your store-bought crust taste better, such as brushing on melted butter or adding vanilla sugar to enhance the flavor. Moistening the crust and molding it with wet fingers can help to prevent cracks, and Jus-Rol suggests doing this with its crust on its website. Maybe there's room for redemption with the Jus-Rol pie crust, but the time and effort was not worth it to us.