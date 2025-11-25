Your Complete Guide To Freezing Your Thanksgiving Leftovers

Complaints about having too many Thanksgiving leftovers are almost as traditional as the turkey itself. However, all that excess food means you can have meals for months if you know how to preserve the food correctly — but you need to be aware of several safety tips. As you eye the leftovers on the table all foods need proper handling. That means cooking to safe temperatures, washing your hands before cooking, and storing ingredients safely before cooking. Perishable food shouldn't sit out for more than two hours once cooking is done.

All leftovers should go in containers that are no more than 2 inches tall. When you store thicker amounts of food, the freezing process may take too long to remain safe — the food in the center of the container may not freeze well, but using 2 inches as a maximum promotes better freezing. You'll also need to be careful not to store large stacks of warm food in one spot in the refrigerator. Instead, distribute containers around the entire space so that the food cools off more quickly. After those Thanksgiving leftovers are chilled, here is what you need to know about how to store them in the freezer.