How To Choose The Best Okra For Homemade Pickled Okra

Among the many fruits and vegetables you can choose from, okra has emerged as a popular choice for pickling. Okra was introduced to the United States between the 16th and 19th centuries, and it flourished in the South, where the climate was optimal for growing the vegetable. During the pre-refrigeration times, pickling okra was one way to help preserve it for longer periods of time. These days, pickling okra is more than just an attempt to extend its shelf life; rather, its distinct crunch and the tang from the pickling process make it a sought-after snack, a tasty ingredient to add to sandwiches, wraps, salads, and grain bowls, or to even use as a cocktail garnish.

As is the case with most pickles, you can certainly opt for store-bought options, and Chowhound even ranked some pickled okra brands to help you make the best choice for yourself. However, if you're going the homemade route, there are a few tips to ensure the best results. Pickling is often viewed as a way to use up old produce, and in some cases, that can be true. However, for okra, using fresh, firm, and tender pods is the way to go. This is because when okra is left to sit around for too long, it will start to soften and go limp, yielding an unappetizing texture when pickled. But if the pods are too tough and not tender, that means you'll have to bite into a tough pickle instead. Aiming for the sweet middle ground of using young, fresh okra is the key to a successful pickle.