What Makes Pickling Salt Unique?

Pickling or canning your own produce can be extremely rewarding, allowing you to flex your creativity by infusing produce with different flavors. Using pickling salt is an essential part of this process, but what exactly makes it any different from the salt most people have on their dinner tables? Well, unlike many variations of table salt, sea salt, or kosher salt, pickling salt is pure sodium chloride with absolutely nothing else added.

This pureness is important for pickling because the anti-caking agents and additives, like iodine, in other types of salt can cause pickling liquid to become cloudy or dark. Definitely not something you want in your jar of pickled cucumbers. Instead, pickling salt creates a clear pickling brine that will preserve your produce cleanly. Aside from lacking additives, pickling salt is also very fine, with grains even finer than table salt. This allows it to dissolve much more quickly into your pickling brine, which is exactly what you want.

Other than that, pickling salt is precisely like any other, and outside of pickling, it can be used the same way you'd use any of the many other types of salt. That said, its fine grains make it particularly good as a topping for things like popcorn, french fries, or homemade tortilla chips!