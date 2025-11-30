The Old-School Dish That's Just As Affordable Today As It Was Then

With the cost of food seeming to increase by the day, consuming nostalgic, cost-effective dishes from time to time is always a good idea. Not to mention, when it comes to incorporating certain pantry-stable ingredients, canned beans are among the top contenders. Out of all the meals you can make with a can of beans, haystacks are a longtime dish that are affordable to make and include a range of both warm and fresh ingredients.

Aside from the more basic ingredients that can take canned beans up a notch, such as olive oil, chicken broth, and chopped garlic, a wide selection of simple toppings can turn your next can of beans into a fully-fledged meal. Sure enough, to make traditional haystacks, simply cover your next dinner plate in crushed corn chips, canned chili beans, and fresh and flavorful extras like chopped tomatoes, lettuce, and shredded cheese.

Canned beans are not only affordable food but serve as the primary ingredient in this dish. When it comes to the type of beans you choose, use regular cans of pinto, kidney, or black beans. However, to give haystacks a more concentrated flavor, you can also use cans of Ranch Style Beans, which are cooked pinto beans in a smoky tomato-based sauce. The best part about haystacks is that they can be as simple or elaborate as you want. Better yet, you can make similar dishes with the same lineup of easy-to-use, cost-effective ingredients.