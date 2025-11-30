The Old-School Dish That's Just As Affordable Today As It Was Then
With the cost of food seeming to increase by the day, consuming nostalgic, cost-effective dishes from time to time is always a good idea. Not to mention, when it comes to incorporating certain pantry-stable ingredients, canned beans are among the top contenders. Out of all the meals you can make with a can of beans, haystacks are a longtime dish that are affordable to make and include a range of both warm and fresh ingredients.
Aside from the more basic ingredients that can take canned beans up a notch, such as olive oil, chicken broth, and chopped garlic, a wide selection of simple toppings can turn your next can of beans into a fully-fledged meal. Sure enough, to make traditional haystacks, simply cover your next dinner plate in crushed corn chips, canned chili beans, and fresh and flavorful extras like chopped tomatoes, lettuce, and shredded cheese.
Canned beans are not only affordable food but serve as the primary ingredient in this dish. When it comes to the type of beans you choose, use regular cans of pinto, kidney, or black beans. However, to give haystacks a more concentrated flavor, you can also use cans of Ranch Style Beans, which are cooked pinto beans in a smoky tomato-based sauce. The best part about haystacks is that they can be as simple or elaborate as you want. Better yet, you can make similar dishes with the same lineup of easy-to-use, cost-effective ingredients.
Other tasty meals you can make with corn chips, canned beans, and select toppings
Especially if you plan on serving haystacks to a crowd, there are other useful ways to prepare the same ingredients. Why not make a casserole-style Frito pie which features Fritos instead of conventional corn or tortilla chips? A simple way to add more flavor to this dish without overspending is to use a variety of Frito flavors.
Besides creating a shareable one-pan meal that's easy to divide, you can also use corn chips, canned beans, and select toppings to make nostalgic campfire food everyone loves. Walking tacos or tacos in a bag are made by adding canned beans and a variety of tasty toppings to snack-size bags of opened corn chips. This portable meal is not only easy to eat, but fun to make.
Whether you're making haystacks, Frito pie, or walking tacos, there are a few affordable ways to bulk up the base of these ingredients even further. To stretch the filling power of canned beans, incorporate cooked rice or quinoa. You can also use a variety of canned vegetables like corn, green beans, and carrots.
Conversely, since there seems to be a large number of old-school ground beef dishes no one seems to make anymore, you can also make haystacks and the like with a combination of both beans and ground beef. While adding ground beef to your meal ultimately makes it more expensive, the additional protein will, in turn, keep you fuller for longer.