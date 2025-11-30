Dollar Tree Sells A Dupe For Starbucks' Studded Cups
Say what you will about Starbucks, but the world's biggest coffee chain has some seriously nice merchandise beyond the drink menu. When you find a tumbler you like, there's just something about getting your Starbucks drinks served in it that makes your caffeine boost taste even better (not to mention it's more sustainable than getting a disposable cup every time). But if you've found yourself thinking, "Gee, those cups are gorgeous, but I just can't justify spending an extra $20 to $30 on a blinged-out tumbler right now," you're in luck!
Just like Starbucks, Dollar Tree regularly stocks diamond-studded tumblers in seasonal, limited-edition colors. They hold a generous 21 ounces and come with straws to match. Aside from not having Starbucks' famous siren logo on the side, Dollar Tree's diamond tumbler looks incredibly similar to the Starbucks version and makes for a very passable dupe. While prices vary across Dollar Tree locations, these beautiful diamond tumblers are priced at only $1.50 — over 93% less than the Starbucks equivalent.
The quality you can expect from Dollar Tree tumblers
Is it actually worth buying a much cheaper Dollar Tree tumbler over a genuine Starbucks one? That depends. Some customers commented on Instagram that the diamond tumblers are fragile and not insulated, with one noting that theirs cracked when they added ice. Still, that might not be too much of a dealbreaker if you're debating between a cheap dupe and the more expensive version — there have been reports of the original Starbucks diamond tumblers breaking easily as well.
As one customer commented on a Facebook post about the Starbucks cups breaking, "This has happened with EVERY single one I've ever had." Another customer likewise reported that their cup cracked and that mold grew between the outer and inner layers. At the very least, the latter can be avoided by washing reusable tumblers with homemade cleaning tablets.
It's also worth emphasizing that the Dollar Tree versions are 21 ounces each (though the store also stocks other tumblers of different sizes), whereas the Starbucks ones are 24 ounces. They're designed to hold Starbucks' largest drink size after all, which is a cold venti-sized beverage. So, just be aware of this difference if you take your Dollar Tree tumbler to Starbucks for an order. And yes, you can bring in a Dollar Tree tumbler to Starbucks and get it filled there. Not being able to bring in an outside cup is just one of the many Starbucks myths that need to go away.