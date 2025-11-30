Dollar Tree Sells A Dupe For Starbucks' Studded Cups

Is it actually worth buying a much cheaper Dollar Tree tumbler over a genuine Starbucks one? That depends. Some customers commented on Instagram that the diamond tumblers are fragile and not insulated, with one noting that theirs cracked when they added ice. Still, that might not be too much of a dealbreaker if you're debating between a cheap dupe and the more expensive version — there have been reports of the original Starbucks diamond tumblers breaking easily as well.

As one customer commented on a Facebook post about the Starbucks cups breaking, "This has happened with EVERY single one I've ever had." Another customer likewise reported that their cup cracked and that mold grew between the outer and inner layers. At the very least, the latter can be avoided by washing reusable tumblers with homemade cleaning tablets.

It's also worth emphasizing that the Dollar Tree versions are 21 ounces each (though the store also stocks other tumblers of different sizes), whereas the Starbucks ones are 24 ounces. They're designed to hold Starbucks' largest drink size after all, which is a cold venti-sized beverage. So, just be aware of this difference if you take your Dollar Tree tumbler to Starbucks for an order. And yes, you can bring in a Dollar Tree tumbler to Starbucks and get it filled there. Not being able to bring in an outside cup is just one of the many Starbucks myths that need to go away.