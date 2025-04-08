Your Complete Guide To Starbucks' Coffee Sizes

You can't talk about coffee without talking about Starbucks. Whether you love the company or hate it, Starbucks has made a name for itself when talking about one of the world's most popular caffeine sources. Their story began in the early 1970s in Seattle with three friends who wanted to create a place that served fantastic dark-roasted coffee. They tried a few names on for size, but ultimately, they went with Starbucks, which was based on a character from "Moby Dick."

In the 1980s, New Yorker Howard Schultz joined the Starbucks team and was part of the team that first tested espresso at Starbucks but he left the company after a few years. In the interim, he founded Il Giornale, which was a love letter to the coffee bars of Milan, Italy, and featured Italian coffee sizing with short, tall, and grande. Two years after that in 1987, Starbucks was acquired by Il Giornale to become what we know today as the Starbucks Coffee Company.

Since then the brand has taken off, not only across the United States but becoming a worldwide phenomena. As of late 2024, there are over 40,000 locations around the globe with six special Starbucks Reserve Roasteries in key cities. But despite Starbucks' popularity, there can still be some confusion about their coffee sizes. Here's what you should know about Starbucks' sizes, from espresso shots to their 31-ounce trenta.