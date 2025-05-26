10 Cliché Starbucks Myths That Need To Go Away Forever

It probably goes without saying that a coffee company that derives its very image from the mythology of the ancients sparks its own fair share of cultural myths. We're speaking about Starbucks, of course, the brand behind the double-tailed woman set against a backdrop of green. Given that there is an overabundance of social media accounts in the world, anything that's said about the coffee company — or anything else, for that matter — has the potential to inspire a myth, whether what's said is true or not. That's the way all cultural myths get spread. They're a story that catches fire and starts to burn hot before anyone can stomp out the flames.

As for the myths about Starbucks, they run the gamut. Some deal with the validity of some fan favorites on the Starbucks' menu. Others concern themselves with the type of people who work at the local Starbucks counter. Still others have something to say about the meanings behind partner uniforms. All of these myths are worth examining because they have the potential to influence not only your experience at the local Starbucks but also your buying behavior, potentially. The following cliché Starbucks myths rank among the most prevalent. Read 'em with your eyes open and then toss 'em in the trash once you're done because they're just that — myths.