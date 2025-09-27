Make DIY Insulated Water Bottle And Tumbler Cleaning Tablets With Just 4 Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It seems like everyone has a robust collection of reusable drinkware. There are those who care about the differences between Stanley and Yeti users, and there are those who opt for the sleek, lidded glass tumblers. The reason for this shift is likely a combination of sustainability and cost savings. High-quality drinking vessels made of shatterproof glass or double-walled stainless steel can be expensive, but they're a one-time purchase that makes drinking everything from plain water to a homemade no-fuss pistachio paste latte a lot more fun.

Of course, the downside of this water bottle trend is keeping all the parts clean. Making DIY cleaning tablets may take a little more time and effort, but a homemade version made with citric acid, baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, and liquid soap (most of the same ingredients used to manufacture the retail versions) costs around $0.07 per unit. While there are plenty of commercial cleaning tablets available for sale, they're often fairly expensive, and name-brand tablets like Bottle Bright can cost up to $0.66 per unit.

Since many of us use some sort of reusable drinking vessel every day, they require daily washing to prevent the buildup of mold and bacteria. There's also the caveat that most insulated cups aren't dishwasher safe, nor are many of the glass tumblers, especially those sealed into easy-to-grip silicone sleeves. While it may seem that handwashing is the only option, DIY fizzy bottle cleaning tablets offer a quick and convenient way to keep your cups sparkling clean with common household ingredients.