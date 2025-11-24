9 Hands-Down Best Bakeries In Los Angeles
Golden-brown croissants that pull apart into buttery flakes and layers. Sourdough, thick-crusted, soft on the inside, with a rich aroma and unmistakable taste. Danishes with crispy, bronzed edges and custard-filled centers. For the pastry lover who lives to indulge in a sweet or savory treat now and then (or every day), Los Angeles, California, is a great place to be. The world-class city attracts the talented and hungry and becomes a breeding ground for innovation and perfection, from Hollywood to the pastry profession.
The price of pastries is always on the rise — that seemingly small treat can rack up quite a bill, especially if you enjoy a frothy cappuccino or latte on the side. Thus, the demand for quality is even higher. If you're going to spend the money, it's imperative that your croissant hasn't been slowly losing life in a pastry case, or that your bread isn't equivalent to a processed grocery-store loaf.
I lived and worked as a chef in Los Angeles for two years, and have compiled this list (in no particular order) of tried-and-true bakeries where you can enjoy some of the city's most expertly crafted treats with no regrets. From classic pastries to French breakfasts and lesser-known spots, get ready to loosen your belt a notch as you taste your way around Los Angeles.
1. Baker's Bench
It's pretty impressive when a vegan bakery makes the list not just for best vegan pastries, but best pastries all around. Featured on the New York Times' list of best bakeries in the U.S., as well as in Eater Los Angeles' list of best bakeries in Los Angeles, it's no secret that Baker's Bench is serving up some fantastic goods.
The name of the game here is beautifully crafted treats with original flavors — furikake croissants, pizza danishes, coconut and strawberry or yuzu poppyseed scones. It's a twist on the classics, done in a way that leaves you wondering whether what you just ate was really butter-free.
Whether you're vegan or not, you'll want to check this one — just make sure to arrive earlier than later if it's a croissant you're craving (they sell out quickly).
(213) 395-0035
1021 Alpine St Unit A, Los Angeles, CA 90012
2. Crème Brûlée LA - French Bakery
This French culinary station is located in Ladera Heights on Slauson and La Brea. It's run by one Cynthia Wiley, a French-born chef who, although not having been classically trained, has clearly put in the hours of practice and dedication it takes to make delicious staples like quiches, soft madeleines, crispy, layered palmiers, and oh-so creamy crème brûlée with that perfectly crisp layer of sugar on top.
It's a fantastic place to stop in for brunch on a weekday to enjoy a quiche or potato gratin crafted with rich textures and bold flavors. Currently, Crème Brûlée LA is only open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. — although you should keep an eye on its Instagram page for changing hours and special events like French Fridays that allow guests to practice their foreign language skills while appreciating classics like ratatouille and French onion soup. Catering is also an option if you'd like to take the magic of French bistro cooking to your guests.
(213) 464-7537
4720 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90056
3. Gusto Bread
Los Angeles is undoubtedly known for its panaderías — the Mexican bakeries where you can find racks filled with tray upon tray of conchas, pan dulces, loaves, and cookies. Gusto takes the panadería to new levels of awesome, expanding its repertoire to include recipes from around the world, always with Mexican ingenuity at the heart. Its efforts don't go unnoticed: it has been a finalist for the James Beard Awards for best bakeries two years in a row, and it has been recognized on The New York Times' list of best bakeries in the U.S.
Visit Gusto Bread in Long Beach Wednesdays through Sundays for breakfast or lunch — although, as is true with all of these bakeries, the earlier the better if you want to get the favorites before they sell out. Enjoy a pastelito de guava (flaky on the outside, creamy on the inside), or the fan-favorite nixtamal queen, a fresh take on the kouign amann that incorporates corn masa into the dough. For savory options, you can't go wrong with the cheese and jalapeño-filled bolillo or the mole and mushroom-filled empanada.
(562) 343-1881
2710 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814
4. Papillon International Bakery
If you're looking for something a little different than the typical danishes and breads you crave, venture to the east side of Hollywood Boulevard for Armenian treats to brighten your day.
Papillon International Bakery has several locations and a variety of treats. If you're craving something more savory, try the Georgian khachapuri or "bread boat," one of the many delicious international breakfast foods that combines three breakfast staples — eggs, cheese, and bread — into one perfect creation. It also offers savory perashkis, an oblong, meat, potato, mushroom, or cabbage-filled dough that makes the perfect midday snack.
The real star of the show, though, is the sweet ponchiks. A fried, filled ball of dough akin to a donut, the ponchik caters to those who love a cream- or jelly-filled donut more for the filling than the breading. The exterior is a bit thinner than an American donut, and the filling is generous. You can't go wrong with more traditional flavors like raspberry and custard, but the apricot, Nutella, or Ferrero Rocher are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Multiple locations
5. Yamazaki Bakery
If you love East Asian food, there's a good chance the sight of the iconic glass-door hot case packed with steam buns warms your heart and makes your mouth water. Yamazaki Bakery in Little Tokyo is open every day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and a little later on the weekends. It's a great place to visit if you have a craving in the afternoon or evening after all the other bakeries have closed their doors for the day, and you can pick up a variety of sweet or savory treats.
Besides the piping-hot steam buns, perhaps one of my all-time favorite Japanese snacks is the curry bun, also called a curry doughnut or roll. It's characterized by a flaky, fried exterior filled with savory Japanese curry, and makes a great snack morning, noon, and night. If it's sweet treats you're craving, there's plenty to choose from — roll cakes, eclairs, pastries, and Yamazaki's iconic puppy-shaped fruit tarts.
(213) 624-2773
123 Japanese Village Plaza Mall #3908, Los Angeles, CA 90012
6. Röckenwagner Bakery, Cafe + Market
The owner of Röckenwagner, Hans Röckenwagner, is no stranger to great food. Classically trained and conditioned to lead in restaurants in Germany, Switzerland, and the United States, he opened his first restaurant in Venice, California, in 1985. Familiar with the community, this bakery sells retail products to many locations around Los Angeles in addition to its own market, cafe, and bakery establishment.
The pastry case certainly doesn't leave you wanting, with decadent coffee cakes, flaky twists, and berry-layered treats galore. You can also enjoy a brunch menu featuring its house-baked goods (such as avocado toast on its own seeded wheat bread), a juicy burger on a pretzel bun, or a delicious breakfast sandwich on a fresh-baked croissant.
(310) 577-0747
12835 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
7. Friends & Family
Friends & Family is a chef-run bakery where the owners focus on quality, community, and locally sourced products as the heart of their operation. It's the perfect place to visit if you want a pastry-heavy experience with all the classics, perfectly prepared.
The produce-forward mindset is apparent in the bright, colorful pastry case. Asparagus and potatoes, cranberries and blueberries, bananas and pineapple — a veritable rainbow of fruits and veggies all baked into crispy, soft, warm treats. Wholesome, balanced, and perfectly flaky, you can't go wrong with any of these confections, although one of my personal favorites is the halva croissant.
The cold case is also perfect if you're looking to grab lunch to go on your way into work, whether it's an above-average salad, a piece of buttermilk-fried chicken, or a deliciously seasoned hummus dip.
Multiple locations
8. Gjusta
The Gjusta brand has several popular locations in Venice, including a deli, cafe, market, and of course, the bakery. It's known for its indulgent brunch menu, which can get a bit hectic on weekends. It has great breakfast dishes like shakshuka, brisket hash, anchovy toast, and croque madams, served all day, plus an additional lunch menu in the afternoon.
The use of house-baked goods in the cafe menu is quite appetizing, but if you're looking for something a bit quicker, there is no shortage of grab-and-go treats. Cases on cases greet you, packed with deli containers of salsas and dips, breads, pastries, cakes, scones, juices, cheeses, and salamis — all locally curated. It's a haven for Los Angelinos who love a high-quality snack.
Besides the brunch, Gjusta is particularly well known for its sourdough breads and flaky croissants, but you really can't go wrong with anything available.
(310) 314-0320
320 Sunset Ave, Venice, CA 90291
9. Jyan Isaac Bread
Like many of us during the 2020 shutdown, Jyan Isaac found himself at home baking an abundance of sourdough. Isaac is no amateur, though; his stunning loaves come from his experience at the famed Gjusta bakery, and his new business is a result of being laid off during the pandemic. If you're a fan of Gjusta, then you simply must try Jyan Isaac Bread, which was built from the ground up with Isaac hand-delivering his carefully crafted loaves in 2020, and now running a brick-and-mortar.
The star of the show here is definitely the breads. Thick crusts, gorgeous golden baguettes, spirals, seeds, and yeasty smells. It's a great place to visit if you're tired of the soft blandness of store-bought loaves and want to impress your dinner guests.
If it's a breakfast or lunch snack you're hoping for, the bagels (an American staple) are also exemplary. They are on a menu featuring all the classic flavors like cucumber and cream cheese, bacon, egg, and cheese, smoked sturgeon, or cream cheese and salmon roe.
Multiple locations
Methodology
This list is primarily based on my personal experience of living in Los Angeles. I didn't grow up there, but I did live and work as a chef in the City of Angels for almost two years. In that time, I was lucky to have many days spent exploring the city's vibrant food scene, indulging in delicious pastries and countless noteworthy meals.
The few bakeries on this list that I didn't personally try came highly recommended to me, both through word of mouth and from prestigious publications. I tend to find more enjoyment in searching for the hole-in-the-wall spots that aren't often publicized. I hope you enjoy eating your way through this list — from the popular to the lesser known, some great treats await.