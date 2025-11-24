9 Hands-Down Best Bakeries In Los Angeles

Golden-brown croissants that pull apart into buttery flakes and layers. Sourdough, thick-crusted, soft on the inside, with a rich aroma and unmistakable taste. Danishes with crispy, bronzed edges and custard-filled centers. For the pastry lover who lives to indulge in a sweet or savory treat now and then (or every day), Los Angeles, California, is a great place to be. The world-class city attracts the talented and hungry and becomes a breeding ground for innovation and perfection, from Hollywood to the pastry profession.

The price of pastries is always on the rise — that seemingly small treat can rack up quite a bill, especially if you enjoy a frothy cappuccino or latte on the side. Thus, the demand for quality is even higher. If you're going to spend the money, it's imperative that your croissant hasn't been slowly losing life in a pastry case, or that your bread isn't equivalent to a processed grocery-store loaf.

I lived and worked as a chef in Los Angeles for two years, and have compiled this list (in no particular order) of tried-and-true bakeries where you can enjoy some of the city's most expertly crafted treats with no regrets. From classic pastries to French breakfasts and lesser-known spots, get ready to loosen your belt a notch as you taste your way around Los Angeles.