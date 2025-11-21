These 6 Kitchen Gadgets Will End Your Dish Scrubbing Woes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most people look at a mountain of dirty dishes, grab any old sponge, squirt a little dishwashing liquid, and apply elbow grease. But should doing the dishes in 2025 still be this hard or this boring? Burnt and baked-on food is the same as it ever was. Thankfully, the way we scrub it off our dishes has evolved.

Who hasn't used a smelly old sponge until it disintegrated in their hand? (Pro-tip: sponges need cleaning, too.) Some of us have probably even wondered, as we scrubbed a grungy baking sheet, whether we were adding more dirt than we were removing. Our sympathies go out to anyone who's accidentally — and permanently — scratched their favorite pan with a hard-bristle brush, shortening the life of your cookware.

The good news is that there are plenty of new tools out there that can make these nightmare dish scenarios things of the past. The better news is that you don't have to do that research yourself. We scoured the internet — pun intended — to figure out which of the latest dish scrubbing gadgets had the best reviews. The products we've chosen have all notched at least four stars on Amazon, and have been recommended specifically for washing dishes, although several of our choices can make other areas of your cleaning life easier, as well.