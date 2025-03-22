The Most Important Kitchen Tool You Own Isn't Cleaned Often Enough
While many chefs are aware of the kitchen utensils that need a certain amount of love to keep them in shape — like oiling wooden spoons to avoid replacing them or polishing your silverware with ketchup or toothpaste — the most important tool of all is one that is often neglected: the sponge!
Believe it or not, sponges should actually be given a deep clean every few days (which, for some sponges, can be as simple as sanitizing it in the microwave for a minute). Since it is so easy for sponges to grow bacteria if not thoroughly cleaned, rinsing and drying after every use is vital as well. There are also varying opinions on when exactly a sponge should be replaced, as many believe that the safest way to keep the kitchen clean is by replacing it once a week. However, unless your sponge is discolored, ripped, or smelly, it should be safe to use.
Machine-washable sponges
Many sponge manufacturers are aware of a sponge's quickly deteriorating lifespan, so many of the most popular sponge brands are machine-washable. Scrub Daddy sponges, those iconic smiley faces that can be used to clean hard-to-reach crevices, are dishwasher- and washing machine-safe! The brand recommends putting the sponges on the top rack of the dishwasher because of their small size and light weight. There is also a large selection of microfiber sponges that are not only safe to wash and dry, but also made specifically for repeated use. Both HOMEXCEL and SCRUBIT Microfiber Sponges are offered in packs of 6 and 12, so you'll be set for a few months after just one purchase.
However, even though these sponges are made to be used multiple times, it is best to replace sponges more often than not. While every week may be a bit too often, especially for those who don't want to spend hundreds of dollars on new sponges every year, it is best to remember that each use harbors more and more bacteria.