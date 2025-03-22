The Most Important Kitchen Tool You Own Isn't Cleaned Often Enough

While many chefs are aware of the kitchen utensils that need a certain amount of love to keep them in shape — like oiling wooden spoons to avoid replacing them or polishing your silverware with ketchup or toothpaste — the most important tool of all is one that is often neglected: the sponge!

Believe it or not, sponges should actually be given a deep clean every few days (which, for some sponges, can be as simple as sanitizing it in the microwave for a minute). Since it is so easy for sponges to grow bacteria if not thoroughly cleaned, rinsing and drying after every use is vital as well. There are also varying opinions on when exactly a sponge should be replaced, as many believe that the safest way to keep the kitchen clean is by replacing it once a week. However, unless your sponge is discolored, ripped, or smelly, it should be safe to use.