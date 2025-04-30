This Simple Mistake Could Shorten The Life Of Your Cookware

How many times have you found yourself too lazy to move your leftovers from the pot to a container after you've finished eating, or piled up dirty utensils in the sink, figuring you'd just leave them out overnight? Let's be honest, making that one-pot turkey taco pasta was pretty epic, but just the thought of coming near the sink and washing the dishes feels like a workout you're too full and tired to even attempt. Besides, what's the worst thing that could happen, right?

Well, it turns out that little moment of procrastination of leaving dirty pots and pan in the sink — every millennial's guilty pleasure — might have cost you both your leftovers and the lifespan of your cookware. Leftovers are better off in the trash if left out for more than two hours, according to the USDA. More importantly, traces of food lingering in your unwashed pots or pans is a dream come true for bacteria like Escherichia coli and Salmonella, which can spread on your vessels if not cleaned off right away. And before you even realize it, you've signed yourself up for a serious case of food poisoning.

Bacteria aside, leaving cookware unwashed can also shorten its lifespan. Say you grabbed one of the many popular store-bought marinara sauces, and you took out your favorite cast-iron or stainless steel pan to give the sauce a little upgrade and make it taste homemade. However, tomatoes, whether canned or fresh, are pretty acidic, and they go as low as 4.3 on the pH scale. When that acidity sits in your pan overnight, it can actually start to eat away at the surface and cause some serious damage — including ugly stains and discoloration — over time.