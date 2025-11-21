The Old-School Ice Cream Drive-In Still Serving Nostalgia By The Scoop

Indiana knows old school. The state is home to the oldest surviving hot dog stand in the country, a nearly 200-year-old bar that's served the likes of Mark Twain and Al Capone, and a restaurant that's been serving burgers since 1918, making it one of the oldest burger joints in America. Each of these places has remained iconic because of its historical significance. In the city of Mishawaka, however, there's a small classic spot beloved for a different reason: good old-fashioned nostalgia.

The Bonnie Doon at Lincoln Way West is the last location remaining in the restaurant's nearly hundred-year history. The place hasn't changed much from its heyday; the interiors are a time portal back to 1950s diners, complete with retro red seats and a jukebox. Outside, you can see several drive-in parking spots where you can place your orders and have your food delivered straight to your car. The sign outside looks largely the same — except, of course, for the prices. It's the type of restaurant your grandparents probably dropped by, oozing with enough charm and nostalgia that nothing in it actually feels dated anymore. Instead, Bonnie Doon feels timeless.

Bonnie Doon was originally an award-winning ice cream brand founded in 1938 by the Muldoon family. The business grew so successful that it opened its very first drive-in restaurant in the mid-1940s, and later expanded to 10 locations around Northern Indiana. At each location, customers could enjoy burgers and ice cream while taking in the dynamic energy of a drive-in, an incredibly popular concept during its time.