The Old-School Ice Cream Drive-In Still Serving Nostalgia By The Scoop
Indiana knows old school. The state is home to the oldest surviving hot dog stand in the country, a nearly 200-year-old bar that's served the likes of Mark Twain and Al Capone, and a restaurant that's been serving burgers since 1918, making it one of the oldest burger joints in America. Each of these places has remained iconic because of its historical significance. In the city of Mishawaka, however, there's a small classic spot beloved for a different reason: good old-fashioned nostalgia.
The Bonnie Doon at Lincoln Way West is the last location remaining in the restaurant's nearly hundred-year history. The place hasn't changed much from its heyday; the interiors are a time portal back to 1950s diners, complete with retro red seats and a jukebox. Outside, you can see several drive-in parking spots where you can place your orders and have your food delivered straight to your car. The sign outside looks largely the same — except, of course, for the prices. It's the type of restaurant your grandparents probably dropped by, oozing with enough charm and nostalgia that nothing in it actually feels dated anymore. Instead, Bonnie Doon feels timeless.
Bonnie Doon was originally an award-winning ice cream brand founded in 1938 by the Muldoon family. The business grew so successful that it opened its very first drive-in restaurant in the mid-1940s, and later expanded to 10 locations around Northern Indiana. At each location, customers could enjoy burgers and ice cream while taking in the dynamic energy of a drive-in, an incredibly popular concept during its time.
Bonnie Doon capitalized on the popularity of drive-in restaurants
Bonnie Doon's drive-in restaurants were a product of their time. In the early 1900s, cars were becoming much more commonplace thanks to innovations like Henry Ford's Model T, which helped make the vehicles much more affordable for the average person. By the 1920s, car owners formed a sizable enough customer base that entrepreneurs started experimenting with curbside service.
Over time, more businesses would cater to the market by relying on car-oriented architecture. We can see it in how, by the 1950s, there weren't just drive-in restaurants, but also drive-in theaters. Simply put, people became car-crazy because they were accessible enough to be part of everyday life, and savvy business owners capitalized on that. Some went so far as to bring crazy new attractions to the concept, like the New York drive-in that featured water ski shows.
Bonnie Doon's drive-ins were established in that very era, and became a beloved part of its community over time. Even after the Muldoon family sold their ice cream brand in 1990, its then-new owner, Sam Dugan, understood that well enough to make sure that he barely changed a thing. At times when changes were absolutely necessary, like when he needed to cut down on costs to stay profitable, he relied on the opinions of customers for those decisions.
What makes Bonnie Doon an extra-special drive-in
Beyond being a callback to old-school drive-ins, Bonnie Doon also has one of the most heartwarming stories out there. Sam Dugan ended up having to close the factory in 2013, and nearly all locations closed down with the decision, save for Lincoln Way West. That branch — and Bonnie Doon itself — would end up under the ownership of Adam Carroll, who continues to run it today. Carroll's connection with the company is quite special — the restaurant gave him his very first job at the age of 14.
Like Dugan, Carroll is committed to keeping things close to the Bonnie Doon he grew up with. The drive-in continues to treat customers who get a red star on their receipts to a free pint of cream, going so far as to honor receipts that were decades old. Many of its employees are teenagers working their first jobs, like Carroll himself was. Even though the restaurant no longer makes its own ice cream, Carroll made it a point to work with a small local supplier, just like Bonnie Doon was. While you probably won't be able to get some of the more unusual old-school ice cream flavors at the restaurant, reviews say that the Chocolate Mint is excellent, as is its old-school Chocolate Malted.
A quick glance at Bonnie Doon's Facebook page shows that the nostalgia of the place isn't just in its aesthetic and offerings, but in the community itself. You'll see people thanking Carroll for letting old-timers relive their childhoods and talking about how they've been going there for 60 years. If you look closely enough, you'll even spot Carroll's old boss thanking him for keeping Bonnie Doon's legacy alive.