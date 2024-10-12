10 Once Popular Ice Cream Flavors You Never See Today

Ice cream is a beloved treat around the world, including in the U.S., which is second only to China in the ranking of the world's most ice cream consuming countries. People have probably been enjoying snow and ice on their own or flavored with natural ingredients they happened to find nearby, since the dawn of humanity. But the combination of ice and dairy most likely didn't come about until the 7th century CE, in China. Ice cream came to Europe even later. It's generally said to have been invented in Italy in the 16th century and spread to the rest of the continent in the 17th century. From there, it quickly went on throughout the Western world.

By the 18th century, wealthy people in Europe and North America were enjoying ice cream flavors that are still around today, like fruit flavors and that old classic standard, vanilla. But ice cream also had a wilder side. From the 17th-19th centuries, you could often just as easily get a scoop of vanilla as a vegetable or even sea-creature flavored one.

Some ice cream flavors have stood the test of time, while others have fallen into obscurity or been discontinued, which may soon be the fate of chocolate chip ice cream. Luckily, there's a trend of re-creating many bygone ice cream flavors, so you may still be able to try them, even if you can't buy them at your local grocery store. Some might pique your curiosity, but will any pique your appetite?