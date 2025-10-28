The Retro NY Drive-In Restaurant Known For Its Riverside Waterski Shows

In New York's Capital Region is a retro drive-in restaurant called Jumpin' Jack's that seems to hark back to a different time. It's in Scotia, located next to the Mohawk River, where you can enjoy a Jackburger (a double-decker burger with cheese and coleslaw) and watch water skiers performing stunts during the warmer months, including a 16-person human pyramid. The restaurant was born during the heyday of drive-ins when chain restaurants, such as Sonic, Jack in the Box, and In-N-Out, were just getting started. Unlike these others, Jumpin' Jack's is one of a kind.

Back in the early 1950s, Jack Brenan came up with the idea of bringing a little bit of Florida to Upstate New York by building a drive-in ice cream stand like those he'd seen in the Sunshine State. Soon, he added burgers, fries, and seafood to the mix. By 1968, he'd added a small train for kids (now gone) and a water ski show, which he took part in as a ski boat driver. The river also provided, and still provides, business. Besides getting vehicle and foot traffic coming to Jumpin' Jack's, it also has boat traffic. The Mohawk River is part of the Erie Canal, and boaters can dock and walk over to grab some eats. It may seem a bit touristy, like Superdawg in Chicago, but it's worth a visit.