The Story Behind The Oldest Hot Dog Stand In The Country
Hot dogs are an American staple, whether served as street food or at state fairs, ballparks, diners, and so on. While the origins of this classic meal are debated among several nationalities, it has made a home in the United States. In 1871, Charles Feltman opened the first Coney Island stand. Several years later, immigrants from Macedonia brought the hot dog to Fort Wayne, Indiana, a state known for Coney dogs and having the best pork tenderloin sandwiches.
Three immigrants went on to open up their own Coney Island stand in Fort Wayne in 1914, where hot dogs are still served today just as they were in the beginning. Vasil Eschoff purchased an interest in 1916, and the restaurant remained in the family, with ownership being passed down through generations. To this day, co-owners Jim and Kathy Todorun (Eschoff's granddaughter) make it their mission to continue operations and preserve the restaurant's classic image and operations. This includes 75 pounds worth of hand-chopped onions each day, a vintage porcelain fridge, and cast-iron chairs, among many other features from that era.
The oldest hot dog stand that uses secret lingo for ordering
Being over a century old, the restaurant has developed with Fort Wayne over the years. This includes a well-trained waitstaff who know their regulars despite the restaurant's location in the second-largest city in Indiana. Nevertheless, the staff take the time to learn their customers' orders. Moreover, there's a slang system that the community uses to speed up ordering. For instance, when someone orders "three without," they are asking for three hot dogs with mustard, coney sauce, and no onions on a bun that can work with any hot dog style.
Ultimately, Fort Wayne's Famous Coney Island takes an agnostic stance toward its fan base, catering to anyone who walks through the door. However, the eatery does favor the working-class shift workers and used to open at 6 a.m. to allow workers a chance to dine before starting their work day. Although times have changed, the only change this stand has made is opening at 8 a.m. as the owners work to maintain its vintage appeal.