Hot dogs are an American staple, whether served as street food or at state fairs, ballparks, diners, and so on. While the origins of this classic meal are debated among several nationalities, it has made a home in the United States. In 1871, Charles Feltman opened the first Coney Island stand. Several years later, immigrants from Macedonia brought the hot dog to Fort Wayne, Indiana, a state known for Coney dogs and having the best pork tenderloin sandwiches.

Three immigrants went on to open up their own Coney Island stand in Fort Wayne in 1914, where hot dogs are still served today just as they were in the beginning. Vasil Eschoff purchased an interest in 1916, and the restaurant remained in the family, with ownership being passed down through generations. To this day, co-owners Jim and Kathy Todorun (Eschoff's granddaughter) make it their mission to continue operations and preserve the restaurant's classic image and operations. This includes 75 pounds worth of hand-chopped onions each day, a vintage porcelain fridge, and cast-iron chairs, among many other features from that era.