The Old-School Indiana Bar That's Allegedly Served Mark Twain, Al Capone, And Neil Armstrong

Indiana's Knickerbocker Saloon in Lafayette has survived fire, Prohibition, and innumerable renovations, all while purportedly serving drinks to such luminaries as President Ulysses S. Grant, the writer Mark Twain, and astronaut Neil Armstrong — and scoundrels like gangster Al Capone — among others. It was the first bar in Indiana to receive a liquor license back in 1835, when Andrew Jackson was the U.S. president and Indiana had been a state for less than 20 years. It's still located in the same spot on North Fifth Street, from when it opened 190 years ago.

The Knickerbocker may be young compared to Pennsylvania's oldest bar, King George II Inn, founded in 1681 in Bristol, but it's still impressive. When it was first opened, Lafayette was only a decade old, a river town that grew quickly thanks to traffic on the Wabash River from the Erie Canal and the burgeoning railroad system that made traveling easier. For the first 40 years of its life, the bar was associated with a hotel, first called the Wabash House. The saloon and hotel passed through a series of proprietors until John Lahr, a German immigrant, bought the hotel and bar, then called the Gault House (also written Galt) in 1848 and poured money into renovations, which paid off by drawing the likes of Grant and Twain. Lahr advertised in newspapers, hyping the establishment, including its "bountifully supplied" bar. "A good Bar with choice liquors, is connected with the Galt House," he boasted in the Lafayette Journal in 1850.