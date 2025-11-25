Where To Find The World's Largest Culver's (You Can Even Host Private Events)

Culver's is a Midwest classic, home to the best (and one of the cheapest) fast food burgers you can get: the ButterBurger. But for those who are not only hungry but also want to learn a bit about the chain's history, look no further than Edgerton, Wisconsin — home of the world's largest Culver's restaurant.

It makes sense that the record-holding Culver's location can be found in its home state of Wisconsin. (The just-as-iconic smallest Culver's restaurant can be found in Oregon, Wisconsin, a mere 30-minute drive away from the largest.) Besides being a novelty in itself, the Edgerton location is also open to be rented out to host private events. The conference room holds 84 people, bringing Midwestern cheer to any otherwise boring board meetings.

While you're on a Midwestern fast food road trip, be sure to stop in Sauk City to see the very first Culver's restaurant. The birthplace of the ButterBurger and frozen custard, this location is a must-visit for anyone who claims to be a true fan of the chain. Grab your Scoopie Tokens and hit the road!