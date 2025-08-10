Love Culver's Flavor Of The Day? Here's How You Can Enjoy It Long After It's Left The Menu
Culver's, a Midwestern fast food favorite, is known for many things. Its signature ButterBurgers, its crispy-on-the-outside and gooey-on-the-inside cheese curds, and one of its most notable menu items, its frozen custard. But it isn't just the rich, creaminess of the frozen custard alone that makes this menu item so popular, it's more a question of supply and demand. Like McDonald's creating a cult-like following for its legendary McRib by only offering it for short periods of time, Culver's has a pretty great way of sparking interest in different custard flavors: the Flavor of the Day, which incorporates the chain's impressive list of add-ins with the chain's standard flavors of frozen custard. This creates unique and delicious flavor and texture combinations, not to mention the ever-changing daily choice keeps your meals from getting boring.
The chain's Flavor of the Day changes from day to day on a schedule that varies from franchise to franchise among the country's over 1,000 locations. If you've got a favorite Flavor of the Day and don't want to wait until it comes around again in the future, simply order it by the pint so you can take it home and store it in the freezer to eat at your convenience. It's no secret that Culver's frozen custard is popular enough to make it available in pints. The Concrete Mixer, a dessert made with the chain's custard, was ranked the best among a number of fast food signature desserts in a recent Chowhound review for good reason, so if you want to stuff your freezer full of pints of the good stuff, no one will blame you.
Changing flavors and pint containers for the win
Luckily, Culver's doesn't keep its flavors of the day a big secret. The flavors are pre-determined, and you can visit the Flavor of the Day page on the company's website to keep an eye on the calendar for your favorite locations and sign up for regular emails of the monthly schedule. That way you can keep an eye out for popular flavors like Caramel Cashew, Chocolate Double Strawberry, and Andes Mint Avalanche. Unlike the chain's Concrete Mixer, which technically allows you to order as many add-ins as you want to go with your custard (and we all know that too much of a good thing can be disastrous), the Flavor of the Day is crafted by the experts at Culver's for a winning combination of custard and add-ins.
The chain first started the Flavor of the Day tradition in 1984, and it was a big hit. with specialty flavors that rotate regularly and some that are seasonal, like Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Cherry Limeaid, which are offered throughout the spring and summer. Unique fall offerings include Caramel Apple and Pumpkin Pecan, while winter specialties include Peppermint Bark Bliss and Gingerbread. Culver's adds new flavors into the rotation each year to keep things interesting, with 2025 welcoming things like Turtle Dove and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch. While most flavors simply rotate regularly, the seasonal ones take longer to return, so if you've got a fondness for one, be sure to buy multiple pints so you can enjoy it long after it is gone from the menu. But with over 40 rotating flavors, you're also pretty likely to find a pretty good substitute to tide you over until your favorite returns the following year.