Love Culver's Flavor Of The Day? Here's How You Can Enjoy It Long After It's Left The Menu

Culver's, a Midwestern fast food favorite, is known for many things. Its signature ButterBurgers, its crispy-on-the-outside and gooey-on-the-inside cheese curds, and one of its most notable menu items, its frozen custard. But it isn't just the rich, creaminess of the frozen custard alone that makes this menu item so popular, it's more a question of supply and demand. Like McDonald's creating a cult-like following for its legendary McRib by only offering it for short periods of time, Culver's has a pretty great way of sparking interest in different custard flavors: the Flavor of the Day, which incorporates the chain's impressive list of add-ins with the chain's standard flavors of frozen custard. This creates unique and delicious flavor and texture combinations, not to mention the ever-changing daily choice keeps your meals from getting boring.

The chain's Flavor of the Day changes from day to day on a schedule that varies from franchise to franchise among the country's over 1,000 locations. If you've got a favorite Flavor of the Day and don't want to wait until it comes around again in the future, simply order it by the pint so you can take it home and store it in the freezer to eat at your convenience. It's no secret that Culver's frozen custard is popular enough to make it available in pints. The Concrete Mixer, a dessert made with the chain's custard, was ranked the best among a number of fast food signature desserts in a recent Chowhound review for good reason, so if you want to stuff your freezer full of pints of the good stuff, no one will blame you.