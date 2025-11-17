The Culver's Side Item That Should Be Taken Off The Menu, According To Reviews

In every restaurant, not everything on the menu is guaranteed to be a hit. Everyone has a different palate, after all, and some are harsher critics than others. Of course, a popular chain like Culver's was not spared in this unpalatable predicament. Sure, there are menu items you should always avoid ordering at Culver's based on reviews, but one particular side should just be taken off the menu — at least, that's what people have been saying. Alas, it's the Wisconsin cheddar cheese and mac that has ruffled some feathers, and perhaps even a simple three-ingredient baked mac and cheese recipe would beat Culver's very own. The internet crowd wasn't impressed with the cheese, with many saying it's watered down, a little shy on flavor — or simply lacking the vital ingredient. It's underwhelming, considering Wisconsin — Culver's birthplace — is the country's top cheese producer. The overcooked pasta is also disappointing.

It's not the first time we've seen mac and cheese at Culver's, as it was available in some locations a few years ago. This time, it makes a resurgence, still as a limited-time offering. As expected, though, not everyone has the same opinion, as some people have reported enjoying the controversial side dish — which can make others curious to try it. If you're one of those tempted to test it yourself, is it really worth the gamble?