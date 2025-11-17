The Culver's Side Item That Should Be Taken Off The Menu, According To Reviews
In every restaurant, not everything on the menu is guaranteed to be a hit. Everyone has a different palate, after all, and some are harsher critics than others. Of course, a popular chain like Culver's was not spared in this unpalatable predicament. Sure, there are menu items you should always avoid ordering at Culver's based on reviews, but one particular side should just be taken off the menu — at least, that's what people have been saying. Alas, it's the Wisconsin cheddar cheese and mac that has ruffled some feathers, and perhaps even a simple three-ingredient baked mac and cheese recipe would beat Culver's very own. The internet crowd wasn't impressed with the cheese, with many saying it's watered down, a little shy on flavor — or simply lacking the vital ingredient. It's underwhelming, considering Wisconsin — Culver's birthplace — is the country's top cheese producer. The overcooked pasta is also disappointing.
It's not the first time we've seen mac and cheese at Culver's, as it was available in some locations a few years ago. This time, it makes a resurgence, still as a limited-time offering. As expected, though, not everyone has the same opinion, as some people have reported enjoying the controversial side dish — which can make others curious to try it. If you're one of those tempted to test it yourself, is it really worth the gamble?
Should you try it out?
Right off the bat, the Wisconsin cheddar cheese and mac sounds promising. Coated with Culver's very own cheese sauce and layered with shredded cheese on top, we might as well give the chain points for effort. But in this scenario, first impressions don't last. Focusing solely on face value, it doesn't look that appetizing. There's a fine cheese pull, sure, but the color appears too synthetic, looking too suspicious with its bright orange hue. But that's perhaps due to how cheddar cheese is often processed, usually blending it with annatto (an orange coloring) merely for its visual appeal – in the present day, at least. That aside, the dish still doesn't look appealing overall.
Its nutrition facts don't seem to raise any red flags if you were to order a bowl every other week or so. There's a small percentage of trans fat, which you should generally steer clear of, but nothing too major when taken in moderation. The sodium, however, could be considered a bit high if you were to eat the whole side dish yourself, plus other Culver's mains. The recommended sodium intake per day shouldn't exceed 2,300 milligrams, so Culver's mac and cheese is already 23% of the daily limit. There's a science behind why processed foods have so much sodium – it helps with shelf life and flavor, essentially. But in this case, the flavor doesn't seem to be helped by all the sodium. If you're still on the fence about giving Culver's mac and cheese a shot, does $4.39 sound good for something so mid? You decide.