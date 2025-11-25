Here's How Much Texas Roadhouse Steak Prices Have Gone Up In The Last 3 Years

If you're a fan of Texas Roadhouse, you've likely found that while you're leaving the chain super full, your wallet isn't. Like many restaurants, prices at Texas Roadhouse have climbed steadily over the past few years, much to the dismay of customers. According to Eat This, Not That, Texas Roadhouse increased its menu prices by 2.2% in April 2023, again by 2.7% in October 2023, and, believe it or not, again by 2.2% in March 2024.

While Texas Roadhouse has never been known for uber-cheap menu prices, it's historically been thought of as a fairly inexpensive, go-to option for family dinners. Today, however, its prices are moving more toward what you'd see at an upscale steakhouse, not a casual chain. While there are still some affordable steaks on the menu, the climbing prices could make it tougher for families to enjoy dining at Texas Roadhouse regularly.

Unfortunately, the price hikes haven't ceased. The chain increased its menu prices, yet again, by 1.4% in April of 2025. That marks a cumulative increase of 8.5% in three years. Higher prices haven't been driving customers away, however. Financial reports from Texas Roadhouse show that despite these menu price increases, sales increased from 2023 to 2024, per the Q4 2024 report, and again from 2024 to 2025, per the Q3 2025 report. So, if the restaurant is doing well, why does it continue to raise its prices?