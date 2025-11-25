Here's How Much Texas Roadhouse Steak Prices Have Gone Up In The Last 3 Years
If you're a fan of Texas Roadhouse, you've likely found that while you're leaving the chain super full, your wallet isn't. Like many restaurants, prices at Texas Roadhouse have climbed steadily over the past few years, much to the dismay of customers. According to Eat This, Not That, Texas Roadhouse increased its menu prices by 2.2% in April 2023, again by 2.7% in October 2023, and, believe it or not, again by 2.2% in March 2024.
While Texas Roadhouse has never been known for uber-cheap menu prices, it's historically been thought of as a fairly inexpensive, go-to option for family dinners. Today, however, its prices are moving more toward what you'd see at an upscale steakhouse, not a casual chain. While there are still some affordable steaks on the menu, the climbing prices could make it tougher for families to enjoy dining at Texas Roadhouse regularly.
Unfortunately, the price hikes haven't ceased. The chain increased its menu prices, yet again, by 1.4% in April of 2025. That marks a cumulative increase of 8.5% in three years. Higher prices haven't been driving customers away, however. Financial reports from Texas Roadhouse show that despite these menu price increases, sales increased from 2023 to 2024, per the Q4 2024 report, and again from 2024 to 2025, per the Q3 2025 report. So, if the restaurant is doing well, why does it continue to raise its prices?
Why Texas Roadhouse prices keep rising — and how to get the most bang for your buck at the restaurant
Figuring out exactly why Texas Roadhouse keeps increasing its menu prices when sales are up is a little tricky. The company hasn't been consistently clear in its reasoning, sometimes citing rising labor costs and desire for profit growth, and other times explaining increases as a means "to help offset the impact of inflationary pressures," per SeekingAlpha's transcript of the Q4 2023 earnings call. Rising beef prices propelled by low supply and high demand do appear to be a key driver in the restaurant's price hikes. And while the increases are helping the chain continue to profit despite beef inflation, some aspects of Texas Roadhouse's business model are still struggling. Namely, the chain has seen a dip in alcohol sales, which has affected its bottom line.
If you love Texas Roadhouse (and let's be real — no one can get enough of the delicious free rolls) but don't want your wallet to feel a lot lighter every time you go out for a steak, there are savvy ways to lower your bill. One of the easiest ways to save money while still enjoying your favorite entree is to split a steak with your dining companion. Since each meal comes with two sides, you'll both likely have plenty to eat (and you can always split an appetizer as well). Another pro tip for stretching your dollars at Texas Roadhouse: Order the steak medallions if you're in the mood for something fancy. They get a little more steak on your plate for less money. Of course, no matter what you order, don't forget to ask for a to-go box for what you don't finish — and toss in a few of the rolls to enjoy at home.