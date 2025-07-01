The Smartest Way To Order Steak At Texas Roadhouse If Your Table Wants To Save Money
For years, Texas Roadhouse has offered affordable, high-quality steaks that allow families to enjoy a dinner without breaking the bank. But that doesn't mean there aren't still workarounds for saving even more money at this popular chain. If you're dining with another person, there's an easy method for getting a hearty steak dinner while saving the most money possible: Order a large steak, and share it.
If you're not too hungry, you might opt for the steak with fewer ounces, such as a 6-ounce filet mignon. But if you each order a smaller steak, you'll end up paying substantially more than if you'd ordered a larger steak and split it. For example, two 6-ounce filet mignons costs a combined $49; if you ordered a 16-ounce Ft. Worth ribeye, which is substantially more ounces than even two small filets, you'd only pay $30. Plus, each steak dinner comes with two sides, so each person sharing can choose their own. Between the steak, sides, and those tasty Texas Roadhouse rolls, you're enjoying a filling meal for much less.
Other ways to save money at Texas Roadhouse
Ordering a big steak is a big way to save money, but it's not the only way. If you're craving a different meal than the person you're dining with, you don't have to share — just visit Texas Roadhouse during the week (Monday through Thursday) by 5:30 p.m. and get the early bird menu at a special price. Prices and times might vary depending on your location, so check before visiting. The early bird special offers a variety of entrées, including the sirloin steak and pulled pork dinner, for just $11.99.
If you're feeding plenty of people and willing to order takeout, opt for the chain's family meals to-go instead of ordering individual entrées. While you can't get the steaks on the menu with this option, it offers a variety of meats and sides starting around $40 — and they feed up to four people. Choices include cheeseburgers, pulled pork, BBQ chicken, chicken Critters, and beef tips, though prices vary. Family meals come with a dozen rolls, too, so it really is an affordable way to heartily feed a crowd.