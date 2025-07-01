The Smartest Way To Order Steak At Texas Roadhouse If Your Table Wants To Save Money

For years, Texas Roadhouse has offered affordable, high-quality steaks that allow families to enjoy a dinner without breaking the bank. But that doesn't mean there aren't still workarounds for saving even more money at this popular chain. If you're dining with another person, there's an easy method for getting a hearty steak dinner while saving the most money possible: Order a large steak, and share it.

If you're not too hungry, you might opt for the steak with fewer ounces, such as a 6-ounce filet mignon. But if you each order a smaller steak, you'll end up paying substantially more than if you'd ordered a larger steak and split it. For example, two 6-ounce filet mignons costs a combined $49; if you ordered a 16-ounce Ft. Worth ribeye, which is substantially more ounces than even two small filets, you'd only pay $30. Plus, each steak dinner comes with two sides, so each person sharing can choose their own. Between the steak, sides, and those tasty Texas Roadhouse rolls, you're enjoying a filling meal for much less.