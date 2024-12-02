The Creamy Holiday Cocktail That's Perfect For People Who Hate Eggnog
If you think about it, the concept of drinking a super-thick, spiced, dairy-based beverage with raw egg is somewhat of a strange way to celebrate the holiday season. The flavor and texture of eggnog is surprisingly pleasant, but many of us can't get past the idea of raw egg — even if it isn't noticeable. Eggnog is a nice drink to sip on towards the end of the night after a holiday gathering — whether alcohol-free or spiked with rum. If you want all the creamy sweetness and festive spice — but none of the egg — an alternative exists: coquito.
Hailing from Puerto Rico, coquito translates to "little coconut," as the creamy beverage contains several coconut-derived ingredients. Like eggnog, it is considered a spiced, seasonal holiday drink, served cold. The origins of the festive beverage are hazy — some say it has Spanish influences or it was created by sugar mill workers, but no one really knows. Most of the time this drink does not contain egg, but some recipes include it; this addition is considered to be an American influence. A piece of queso de bola, or Edam cheese, is occasionally added to a bottle of coquito that contains rum; the cheese soaks up the alcohol, and is then served alongside glasses of the beverage. Finding coquito in the grocery store may be a challenge — this holiday beverage is typically homemade, with every family creating their own recipe that gets passed down through generations.
How coquito differs from eggnog
Eggnog and coquito look quite similar when served up in a glass with a cinnamon stick garnish, but the ingredients are quite different. The creaminess of coquito comes from the cream of coconut and condensed milk — these ingredients also provide sweetness. Coquito recipes vary, and sometimes coconut milk is also added for a thinner consistency. On the other hand, the recipe for eggnog includes a base of milk and heavy whipping cream, with the addition of around a half dozen egg yolks. Eggnog is super thick, almost on the cusp of being a custard, while coquito is more like a creamier milk consistency. Like eggnog, coquito also contains the additions of fragrant spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, and vanilla. The spice mix is flexible — sometimes cloves, star anise, or ginger are added.
For those who are dairy-free or vegan, coquito can easily be modified to accommodate these dietary restrictions. Cream of coconut is naturally dairy-free, but the condensed milk can be replaced with sweetened condensed coconut milk.
Like eggnog, rum is frequently added to coquito for a creamy holiday cocktail. White rum is most common for coquito, while dark rum is normally the preferred alcohol for eggnog. For a more boldly-flavored coquito, spiced rum is great for extra flavor. Alcohol-free versions normally replace the alcohol with coconut milk to create the correct consistency. Coquito is always served cold, either straight from the fridge or over ice, and almost always with a garnish of nutmeg or cinnamon.