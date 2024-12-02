The Creamy Holiday Cocktail That's Perfect For People Who Hate Eggnog

If you think about it, the concept of drinking a super-thick, spiced, dairy-based beverage with raw egg is somewhat of a strange way to celebrate the holiday season. The flavor and texture of eggnog is surprisingly pleasant, but many of us can't get past the idea of raw egg — even if it isn't noticeable. Eggnog is a nice drink to sip on towards the end of the night after a holiday gathering — whether alcohol-free or spiked with rum. If you want all the creamy sweetness and festive spice — but none of the egg — an alternative exists: coquito.

Hailing from Puerto Rico, coquito translates to "little coconut," as the creamy beverage contains several coconut-derived ingredients. Like eggnog, it is considered a spiced, seasonal holiday drink, served cold. The origins of the festive beverage are hazy — some say it has Spanish influences or it was created by sugar mill workers, but no one really knows. Most of the time this drink does not contain egg, but some recipes include it; this addition is considered to be an American influence. A piece of queso de bola, or Edam cheese, is occasionally added to a bottle of coquito that contains rum; the cheese soaks up the alcohol, and is then served alongside glasses of the beverage. Finding coquito in the grocery store may be a challenge — this holiday beverage is typically homemade, with every family creating their own recipe that gets passed down through generations.