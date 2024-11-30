One Simple Trick Will Make Store-Bought Eggnog Taste Homemade

As for how to put this 'nog tip to the test, the best results come from an eggnog that's basically shaken within an inch of its life. The shaking action activates the yolks, the emulsifiers in the drink, which encourage all of the ingredients to blend together rather than stay separate and super thick — at least, for a while. This technique also helps give the drink a pleasantly frothy consistency. As for how long you should be shaking your 'nog, aim for at least 15 seconds.

A cocktail shaker with a built-in strainer, like Etens' drink mixer, is the tool you need here. While the strainer won't be as necessary if you don't shake your eggnog with ice, it's a drink-saver if you do. The strainer catches the ice in this drink, just as it would with a shaken martini, keeping it in the shaker. Creamy eggnog, and eggnog alone, goes into the glass.

Conversely, if you find yourself short of a 'tini shaker, try a bottle or container with a lid. A lidded Mason jar works, for instance. If that's not in your cupboard, a thermos or even a water bottle with a wide lid would work. Once you're ready to serve your chilled, shaken 'nog, top your mug or glass with a cooking funnel and then pour; this will prevent it from spilling all over the sides of your glass. Voilà! Mess averted.