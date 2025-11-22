5 Best Juices To Pair With Gin

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many people, when they hear the phrase "gin and juice" their mind immediately goes to the hip-hop song by Snoop Dogg from his 1993 album "Doggystyle." While he may have helped popularize the combination of fruit juice and this spirit, mixing these two ingredients predates Snoop's smash hit by decades. Citrus has a long history with gin — after all, the classic G&T was standardly made with a squeeze of lime juice and served with a slice of the fruit as garnish. Take the Greyhound, for instance, a simple combination of grapefruit juice and gin often attributed to the famed bartender Harry Craddock (but given its current name in 1945). Citrus juices are good mixers for gin because the tart and bright flavors of these fruits both complement and balance the botanicals, including juniper, found in the spirit.

Still there are a range of other fruit juices that also work superbly combined with gin, including pineapple juice, cranberry juice, and passion fruit juice. Each brings something different to the spirit, from the tropical flavors of pineapple and passionfruit, to the crisp tartness of cranberry juice that balances gin's botanicals. Both the quality of the juice is important as is the style of gin. We recommend a juniper-forward London dry gin, which can stand up to the strong flavors of various fruit juices, and is Snoop's gin style choice for this drink as well. We chose these juices for their ability to work as well in a simple mixed drink as in more complex cocktails.