14 Cocktails That Were Groovy In The '70s

The 1970s were a time of change in the United States, from the country's involvement in the Vietnam War to the Gay Liberation Movement and the Watergate Scandal. Culturally, the country saw a fresh wave of film and television that solidified the idea of a summer block-buster (thank you, Jaws!) and rock music continued to dominate airwaves as bands like Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin, and Fleetwood Mac put out hit after hit. But we can't forget the impact that disco had on the decade, or some of the most popular cocktails of all time that had their heyday in the 1970s.

Disco as a music genre prioritized its funk, soul, and Latin influences to create a sound that contributed to a feeling of freedom and fun. Beyond the music, disco itself was a way of life. As a subculture, it offered liberation and expression, particularly for the LGBTQ+ community. And disco club culture cannot be spoken of without the disco drinks that revelers had in hand when hitting the dance floor. In honor of the cocktails that dominated the era, we're exploring 14 of the most popular. Though they may not be enjoyed as frequently today, they are still classics in their own right.