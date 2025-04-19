5 Fruit Juices You Should Be Pairing With Tequila
Tequila is a spirit that's best enjoyed in moderation and with complementary ingredients. Of course, the classic margarita is a tequila drink made with lime juice and triple sec, but there are plenty of other ingredients that pair well with this distinctly Mexican spirit.
Tequila is made from the agave plant; it must come from one of five Mexican states authorized to produce it. Its agave roots give it a slightly sweet flavor with a somewhat fruity taste, though it can have earthy, herby hints depending on what part of Mexico it comes from. There are many types of tequila, from blanco to reposado and añejo, which are differentiated through their aging processes. Tequila is usually smooth, and while it can be enjoyed on the rocks, that mild sweetness gets brought out even more when it's paired with fruit juice. While tequila and lime make for a classic combination, there are a number of other fruit juices you might want to experiment with instead.
Apple juice
Pairing tequila with apple juice is a somewhat unexpected combination, but it's one that had a moment on TikTok back in early 2024. While some people claimed the apple juice masked the tequila's flavors, others said this wasn't true. The juice doesn't necessarily hide the spirit, but it does highlight its flavors in a balanced way.
The easiest way to make this drink is to combine two ounces of tequila — preferably silver or blanco — with ice and apple juice. Use a drink stirrer to mix the two, then garnish the cocktail with anything you want. Apple slices are perfect here, but even something like a cinnamon sugar rim could take this from a breezy drink to a warm, cozy cocktail. Apple juice works well with añejo tequila, too, which is tequila that's been aged between one and three years. Add other flavors into the mix, like triple sec and lemon juice, to build an even bolder flavor profile.
Strawberry juice
If you've ever had a strawberry margarita, then you know this pairing works. Strawberry flavors tend to be on the sweeter side, so it often makes sipping any spirit a little bit easier. Strawberry juice and tequila can be enjoyed in a few ways — use bottled strawberry juice, and simply pour it with tequila over ice, or juice ripe strawberries for a seriously fresh summer drink.
There are countless cocktail combinations to enjoy strawberries and tequila. For a textured drink, muddle fresh berries to create a strawberry-tequila smash; balance the sweetness with a little mint and lemon juice for an easy, bright drink. You can also stick with variations of the margarita, such as a strawberry-basil margarita, and garnish with fresh basil and a lime wedge. If you love a super sweet margarita, combine the strawberry juice with simple syrup, and swap the usual triple sec for another liqueur, such as elderflower.
Grapefruit juice
If we're going to mention the margarita, then it's about time we recognize the paloma, too. Citrus fruit juice seems to be tequila's best friend, and grapefruit juice is another classic tequila pairing. This cocktail was created in Mexico, but its true origin story remains a bit of a mystery. The drink is traditionally made with fresh grapefruit juice, plus a little lime and agave nectar, but small variations have come to exist through the years. These days, the sparkling paloma made with grapefruit soda is a popular option for those who don't like the zing that fresh grapefruit juice brings. Simple syrup can also be used to sweeten the tart drink.
The sweet and tart combination of grapefruit resembles the flavors within tequila, which is likely why these two work so well together. Still, unlike the other juices on this list, you might not want to sip them as just a pair; a sweetener is needed unless you're accustomed to the tartness.
Orange juice
Tequila sunrise, anyone? No, it's not exactly a secret that orange juice and tequila are a good couple, but this citrus juice is one that's sometimes overlooked. When you think of citrus and tequila pairings, you might immediately consider lime juice's role in a margarita or grapefruit soda's place in a paloma, but orange juice is a sweeter version of those same types of fruits. This means it's easy to pair alone with tequila, although there are a number of additional ingredients you can incorporate to build flavor.
In a tequila sunrise, this spirit is enhanced with orange juice and the sweet addition of grenadine, as well as cherry and orange garnishes. You can also build your own paloma using fresh orange juice instead if you don't love the bittersweet flavors of fresh grapefruit. For the bubbly, add a little club soda, and you have a sweeter version of the tangy citrus drink.
Pineapple juice
Pineapple is not a citrus fruit, though it does bear some resemblance to one. It has a sweet, bright flavor with a little zing and an acidic aftertaste. This means it pairs well with tequila in the same way most citrus fruits do. You can easily combine tequila and pineapple for a two-ingredient cocktail or swap the orange juice in your tequila sunrise for pineapple juice instead. The drink it still sweet but has a little more bite to it.
For a more involved cocktail, pair pineapple with orange liqueur, such as triple sec, along with some lime juice for an easy, citrusy-sweet drink with similarities to a classic margarita. Or, add a smoky twist and make a pineapple margarita with Mezcal. Other variations of a pineapple-tequila cocktail include just adding in some club soda for a three-ingredient drink or creating a mule-inspired cocktail made with pineapple, ginger beer, and tequila. Garnish any drink with a fresh pineapple slice to bring it all together.