5 Fruit Juices You Should Be Pairing With Tequila

Tequila is a spirit that's best enjoyed in moderation and with complementary ingredients. Of course, the classic margarita is a tequila drink made with lime juice and triple sec, but there are plenty of other ingredients that pair well with this distinctly Mexican spirit.

Tequila is made from the agave plant; it must come from one of five Mexican states authorized to produce it. Its agave roots give it a slightly sweet flavor with a somewhat fruity taste, though it can have earthy, herby hints depending on what part of Mexico it comes from. There are many types of tequila, from blanco to reposado and añejo, which are differentiated through their aging processes. Tequila is usually smooth, and while it can be enjoyed on the rocks, that mild sweetness gets brought out even more when it's paired with fruit juice. While tequila and lime make for a classic combination, there are a number of other fruit juices you might want to experiment with instead.