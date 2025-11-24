The 1960s Budget Steakhouse Chain Falling Faster Than You Can Say 'Medium Rare'
Western Sizzlin? We haven't heard that name in years. The steakhouse and once-bustling buffet chain known for its comforting fare and uniquely prepared steaks was once a restaurant chain on the rise. However, like other chains, such as the once ubiquitous Sizzler, the Ohio-based Red Barn, and the formerly up and coming (now almost extinct) Rax Roast Beef, Western Sizzlin is now standing on some pretty shaky ground.
The budget-friendly steak restaurant first opened its doors in 1962, in Augusta, Georgia. The initial concept of Western Sizzlin was based on founder Nick Pascallera's unique idea for steak cooked with a seasoning called Gold Dust using the "FlameKist" cooking method, which involves searing both sides of the steak at once. Initially, the restaurant prospered; by the late 1980s, there were nearly 600 Western Sizzlin locations across 29 states. But, in 1988, right at the height of its success, the chain was sold following the death of the restaurant's founder. However, rather than thriving under new ownership, Western Sizzlin fizzled. It struggled to keep up its rapid growth and fell behind restaurants with a similar concept, such as Golden Corral and Ryan's. The chain filed for bankruptcy in 1992; in the over 30 years since, the business never fully recovered.
Where Western Sizzlin stands now
However, Western Sizzlin isn't finished just yet. After the chain filed for bankruptcy in the early 1990s, the business was sold several times, but ultimately landed with Biglari Holdings (which also owns Steak 'n Shake). Western Sizzlin has closed most of its restaurants across the nation, but there are 33 locations still open today, mostly in the Southeastern United States. Throughout the years, the chain has maintained a cafeteria-style dining set up, which now feels endearingly retro and evocative of the salad bar laden 1980s (one of many long gone food trends of the decade).
This is not to say that the business hasn't evolved in the past few decades. In 2015, the brand filed a trademark for Western Sizzlin Express, a quick service concept with a limited menu. However, it doesn't appear this concept fully came to fruition since there appears to have been only one Western Sizzlin Express location to exist, which is now permanently closed. The brand also includes several other restaurants, such as Wood Grill Buffet (which first opened in 1997) and The Great American Buffet (which opened in 1993). Even with these efforts, Western Sizzlin is still a shadow of what it once was. But, if you're lucky enough to live near one of these blasts-from-restaurants-past, you should give it a go for nostalgia's sake.