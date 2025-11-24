The 1960s Budget Steakhouse Chain Falling Faster Than You Can Say 'Medium Rare'

Western Sizzlin? We haven't heard that name in years. The steakhouse and once-bustling buffet chain known for its comforting fare and uniquely prepared steaks was once a restaurant chain on the rise. However, like other chains, such as the once ubiquitous Sizzler, the Ohio-based Red Barn, and the formerly up and coming (now almost extinct) Rax Roast Beef, Western Sizzlin is now standing on some pretty shaky ground.

The budget-friendly steak restaurant first opened its doors in 1962, in Augusta, Georgia. The initial concept of Western Sizzlin was based on founder Nick Pascallera's unique idea for steak cooked with a seasoning called Gold Dust using the "FlameKist" cooking method, which involves searing both sides of the steak at once. Initially, the restaurant prospered; by the late 1980s, there were nearly 600 Western Sizzlin locations across 29 states. But, in 1988, right at the height of its success, the chain was sold following the death of the restaurant's founder. However, rather than thriving under new ownership, Western Sizzlin fizzled. It struggled to keep up its rapid growth and fell behind restaurants with a similar concept, such as Golden Corral and Ryan's. The chain filed for bankruptcy in 1992; in the over 30 years since, the business never fully recovered.